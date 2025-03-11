Abacus Life Announces Rebrand to Abacus Global Management, Unveils Expanded Business Lines

Strategic name change reflects company’s evolution and global market presence

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced it has rebranded to Abacus Global Management (abacusgm.com), effective immediately. The new name better reflects the company’s expanded global presence and comprehensive suite of financial services spanning life solutions, asset management, wealth management, and technology solutions. The company’s focus on innovative technology represents a core and growing part of its business strategy going forward.

“Our evolution to Abacus Global Management represents a significant milestone in our company’s journey, to revolutionize financial services though expert asset management leveraging advanced technology and to deliver personalized lifespan based financial solutions,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus Global Management.

The company’s expanded business model now operates through four distinct yet complementary divisions:

Abacus Life Solutions – Since 2004, Abacus has purchased over $10 billion in face value of life insurance policies, helping thousands of clients maximize the value of their life insurance assets. The Life Solutions division specializes in helping consumers achieve financial security through retirement products while serving as a solutions provider to institutions. The institutional business assists insurance carriers and reinsurers in optimizing legacy liabilities and creating innovative consumer-facing products through data-based solutions.

Abacus Asset Group – The asset management division serves primarily institutional investors alongside select private clients, providing excess returns across the risk-reward spectrum. Abacus Asset Group specializes in uncorrelated and longevity-based assets, fixed-income replacement strategies, and free-cash flow based investment solutions. This division leverages proprietary analytics and market insights to identify unique opportunities through distinct investment strategies that deliver consistent performance through various market cycles while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.

ABL Wealth – Leveraging more than two decades of proprietary data and algorithms, ABL Wealth is redefining wealth management through a transparent, cutting edge, data-driven approach. The division helps financial advisors create customized plans based on clients' health, longevity, and overall financial wellbeing, moving beyond one-size-fits-all planning to develop financial strategies tailored to each individual.

ABL Tech – Building on decades of experience and proprietary health and longevity data sets, ABL Tech creates technology products that are revolutionizing the life planning industry. These innovations deliver tremendous benefits for pension funds, government agencies, and insurance-related businesses. The division has developed platforms that conduct real-time mortality verification, locate missing participants, and service the secondary life insurance market with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

The rebrand to Abacus Global Management will not affect existing client relationships or agreements. All current services will continue uninterrupted, with enhanced offerings becoming available in the future.

For more information about Abacus Global Management and its comprehensive suite of financial services, please visit abacusgm.com.

About Abacus Global Management

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Director IR/Capital Markets

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Life Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com

