Fujifilm Announces Commercialization of the EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy (DBE) Scope, a Unique Endoscopic Imaging Technology for Diagnosis and Treatment in the Small Intestine

New DBE scope is designed for endoscopists and GI physicians that specialize in small bowel diseases and disorders

Lexington, MA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, has announced the commercialization for its EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy (DBE) scope, an endoscopic imaging technology that enables access to the entire small intestine for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention. The EN-840T DBE scope represents a major update to Fujifilm’s pioneering Double Balloon Enteroscopy technology.

“The small intestine is one of the most challenging areas in patient anatomy to access in GI endoscopy,” says Tai Fujita, vice president, Endoscopy Division, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “By continuing to develop and enhance our double balloon enteroscopy technologies, we are empowering endoscopists and GI physicians to unlock access to difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract, while simultaneously assisting with diagnosis and treatment for a wide array of diseases of the small intestine, including Crohn’s disease, gastrointestinal bleeding, and removal of small bowel polyps, among others.”

The 3.2 mm diameter working channel of the EN-840T DBE Scope suits various procedures requiring hemostasis and balloon dilation, providing greater suction performance than that of conventional models. It also allows for blood or mucus to be aspirated while a therapeutic device is inserted, enabling quicker hemostasis. The large working channel allows for easier insertion and removal of the catheter before and after dilatation of strictures. The scope features a dedicated forward water jet channel for irrigation and to help quickly clear debris like blood and mucus on the mucous membranes for clearer visualization of the bowel wall.

A CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) image sensor in the EN-840T DBE scope ensures vivid, HD, high-quality images, providing speed and clarity for diagnosis. The scope also leverages LED multi-light technology along with Fujifilm’s Linked Color Imaging (LCI) ® and Blue Light Imaging (BLI) modes to provide endoscopists with unparalleled visualization and enable optimal detection during small bowel procedures. Fujifilm also pioneered LED Multi-light technology for endoscopic imaging, allowing doctors to easily change the light modes they use and is clinically proven to improve colorectal lesion and adenoma detection rates.1

“This scope is a major step forward for deep enteroscopy,” said Daniel J. Stein,MD, MPH, Brigham and Women's Hospital. “Improvements in all areas - scope dynamics, optics and irrigation will empower physicians to really push the envelope for deep small bowel diagnostics and therapeutics.”

Critical for small bowel and intestine procedures, the scope provides adaptive bending and advanced force transmission technology for improved access and scope maneuverability in challenging anatomy. Adaptative bending of the scope also supports deeper insertion even through post-surgical adhesions of the intestinal tract. Additionally, the G7 scope handle grip design is intended to minimize stress and enable intuitive operation.

To learn more about the EN-840T DBE scope, visit here.

Fujifilm will demonstrate the EN-840T DBE scope at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) annual conference and exhibition in booth 4729, held May 3-6 in San Diego.

*Fujifilm’s EN-840T DBE Scope is also available in Japan and Europe.

1. Suzuki S, Aniwan S, Chiu HM, Laohavichitra K, Chirapongsathorn S, et al; ATLAS Trial Group. 2023. Linked-Color Imaging detects more colorectal adenoma and serrated lesions: An international randomized controlled trial. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol 21(6):1493-1502.e4, PMID: 36328306.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Marissa Confredo FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 914-343-4761 marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.