SEON Strengthens eCommerce Capabilities with New Automated Chargeback Management Solution

Combining early fraud detection and automated chargeback disputes, SEON empowers eCommerce merchants to stop fraudsters in real time and better manage chargebacks

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the leader in digital fraud prevention and compliance, today announced the availability of its new automated chargeback management solution, which combines early fraud detection and automation of the chargeback dispute process—empowering eCommerce merchants to stop fraudsters in real time and manage chargebacks effortlessly.

Today’s eCommerce merchants—particularly small and medium sized merchants—are confronted with significant fraud loss challenges, including manual processes, understaffed or nonexistent fraud teams, rising refund and return fraud, and costly penalties from payment processors. Compounding these issues, high transaction volumes may lead to more false positives, resulting in a negative customer experience. Merchants typically lose more than 70-80% of all disputed chargebacks, resulting in substantial revenue loss.

SEON’s new chargeback management solution, powered by Chargeflow, helps eCommerce merchants protect their profits by identifying suspicious buying patterns, automating the chargeback dispute process, and recovering lost revenue. Additionally, SEON offers dedicated fraud experts who monitor consumer transactions and continuously optimize fraud prevention platforms to meet the merchants’ specific needs.

"We recently integrated SEON’s eCommerce fraud solution and automated chargeback management, and it reshaped our operations," said Michael Draper, Vice President of Engineering, Tecovas, the world’s fastest-growing Western brand. "Their tools greatly streamline how we handle vetting transactions, allowing our team to focus on growing the business.”

“Fraud and chargebacks directly impact merchants' profitability, especially for teams with limited resources," said Matt DeLauro, President, GTM, SEON. "Our new automated chargeback solution enhances our existing eCommerce solutions and helps merchants efficiently manage disputes while staying ahead of emerging fraud patterns.”

About SEON

SEON helps top-tier risk teams detect and stop fraud. By combining real-time digital footprinting , device intelligence , and AI-driven rules , SEON empowers over 5,000 businesses globally to prevent threats before they occur. SEON operates from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

Contact

press@seon.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.