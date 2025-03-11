New talent revealed for Brand SA board

Three new people have been added to the board of Brand South Australia, bringing decades of experience across key sectors including creative industries, sports and wine.

Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs has announced the addition of new board members Jennie Zeiher, Pauly Vandenbergh and Kirsty Balnaves, as Brand SA continues to grow and evolve the State Brand and expand its ambition to project the state’s profile into international markets.

Importantly, two of the three appointments, Mr Vandenbergh and Ms Balnaves, boost the Board’s regional representation which is fundamental to our state’s export profile.

Brand SA was cut by the former Liberal Government, before being brought back in 2022 as an election commitment by the Malinauskas Government. Brand SA is charged with protecting and strengthening SA’s brand and delivers the successful ‘Buy SA. For SA.’ campaign that encourages customers to shop local.

In February 2025, Brand SA celebrated the major milestone of reaching 10,000 businesses registered to use the State Brand. It is free for use, available to all business categories across the state, and helps customers identify what's local so they can show support.

Jennie Zeiher is a visual effects business leader and President of Rising Sun Pictures (RSP), which won the 2024 Australian Exporter of the Year Award. Jennie leads RSP, a studio known for delighting audiences worldwide by producing visual effects on some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters including the Harry Potter and Game of Thrones series, from its Adelaide studio.

Pauly Vandenbergh is the co-founder and director of the Tjindu Foundation, director of fully indigenous-owned and operated businesses Wanna Mar tuna fishing and Munda Wines. An experienced and influential cultural educator, Pauly is also National Diversity Talent Manager with the Australian Football League.

Kirsty Balnaves is President of the South Australian Wine Industry Association and Director at Balnaves of Coonawarra. With over 30 years working in her family business, Kirsty has made an outstanding contribution to the Coonawarra wine region and the growth of South Australia’s globally recognised wine industry.

They join continuing board members Jane Jeffreys AM (Chair), Rebecca Morse, Franklin Dos Santos and George Georgiadis on new two-year appointments.

Learn more about how Brand SA can help your business: www.brand.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Since the Malinauskas Government re-instated Brand SA in 2022, we’ve seen a groundswell of pride and ambition in our great state, underpinned by world class events, unbeatable tourism experiences and top-notch hospitality.

South Australian customers have a strong appetite to back local business, and the return of Brand SA under our government has ensured they can do just that.

But Brand SA is also the symbol that represents us on the global stage. I am committed to ensuring that we continue to raise the state’s profile among our trading and investing partners, to further support local jobs and economic development.

I welcome Jennie, Pauly and Kirsty to the board. They will provide highly valuable experience and insights to maximise our impact at home, and overseas.

I thank our outgoing board members Jade Torres and Callum Hann for their outstanding service, and ongoing commitment to South Australia’s success.

Attributable to Pauly Vandenbergh

I’m honoured to join the Brand SA Board and contribute to shaping the future of South Australia’s identity. This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate and elevate our stories, businesses, and communities that make our state unique.

As a proud Wirangu and Kokatha man from the Far West Coast of South Australia, I’m passionate about ensuring that Indigenous culture, heritage, and enterprise are embedded in how we showcase South Australia to the world.

I look forward to working alongside fellow board members to drive positive impact and strengthen the Brand SA message.

Attributable to Jennie Zeiher, President, Rising Sun Pictures

As a proud South Australian, I’m honoured to join the new Brand South Australia Advisory Board.

With the same passion and commitment that helped position Rising Sun Pictures as a global leader in the visual effects industry, I look forward to collaborating with the newly appointed board and the Brand SA team.

Together, we can continue to strengthen Brand SA as a trusted symbol of quality, innovation, and value, earning recognition both nationally and internationally.

Attributable to Kirsty Balnaves

I’m excited to be joining the Brand SA board and look forward to working with the team to shine a light on South Australia’s amazing diverse regions, premier food and wine industry, and work closely with industry, local business and the South Australian community across the state.