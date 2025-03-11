Chemical Warehousing Market Grow $22.37 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Industrial Demand & Safety Regulations

Chemical Warehousing Market Share

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Chemical Warehousing Market," The market of chemical warehousing was valued at $15.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $22.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A313492 The global chemical warehousing market has seen significant growth due to increase in chemical production, increase in demand for warehousing and distribution logistics in e-commerce industry, and rise in need to handle and distribute dangerous chemicals. Furthermore, the introduction of blockchain technology and technological growth are likely to create growth opportunities for the industry. However, lack of control of manufacturers and poor Infrastructure, and higher cost is anticipated to hinder the market growth rate during the forecast period. These warehouses play an important role in the chemical supply chain by ensuring the safe, secure, and compatible storage of various chemical substances before they are distributed to end users. Chemical warehousing requires particular procedures and infrastructure to handle the variety and sometimes hazardous nature of chemicals.Growth of online shopping in recent years has promoted the development and adoption of warehousing and distribution logistics services and solutions by the leading retail, e-commerce, and third-party logistics companies (3PLs). Moreover, e-commerce companies are heavily investing and building their warehouses to reduce the lead time of delivery. For instance, Amazon is building two more mega warehouses of 4.1 million-square-foot and 3.8 million-square-foot in Ontario, California, U.S. and in Loveland, Colorado, U.S., respectively. Moreover, in June 2022, the company announced to invest $300 million to build 3.1 million-square-foot distribution centre in Niagara, New York, U.S. Such advancements in the e-commerce industry have become an essential component and have enhanced retail customer services, thus driving the market for chemical warehousing industry during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A313492 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲To fortify their market positions, leading companies are implementing strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, agreements, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and product launches.On 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation underwent a brand transition, consolidating its services under four core divisions—transport & warehouse, intermodal, integrated marine logistics, and managed services. This move enhances transparency and streamlines service offerings for clients.On 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation sold its bulk tank transport subsidiary, Linden Bulk Transportation LLC, to Boasso Global. This strategic decision aligns with Odyssey's neutral transport solutions approach, enabling the utilization of a broader carrier range for customer benefits.On 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟓, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Univar Solutions LLC. acquired FloChem Ltd., a Canadian bulk liquid chemicals distribution company. This acquisition aims to expand Univar Solutions LLC.'s market presence, particularly in Eastern Canada, and enrich its product portfolio.On 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟕, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Rinchem Company, LLC inaugurated a new HAZMAT warehousing facility in Cornelius, Oregon. This facility aligns with Rinchem's business strategy of nationwide expansion, establishing chemical storage facilities to cater to a diverse customer base.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chemical-warehousing-market/purchase-options Furthermore, the global logistics and e-commerce market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, owing to rise in connectivity solutions. The growth in e-commerce and logistics industries drives the demand for time-efficient delivery for the transportation of goods in forward and reverse logistics worldwide. Increase in the e-commerce industry has resulted in increased demand for chemical and related products by consumers. The growth of the e-commerce industry has made the availability of chemicals in retail quantity to small businesses and for personal use. Rise in sales of chemicals through online channels resulted in increase in demand for its storage, thus driving the chemical warehousing market growth.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase chemical production and investment in chemical industry resulting in more demand for chemical storage . The region is a major player in global trade. The growth of international trade in chemicals necessitates the development of sophisticated warehousing facilities to handle storage, handling, and distribution activities efficiently.Leading Market Players: -Odyssey Logistics & Technology CorporationUnivar Solutions LLCRinchem Company, LLCAnchor 3PLBRENNTAGBroekman LogisticsCommonwealth IncDHLRSA TALKEKEMITO B.V.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By warehouse type, the specialty chemical warehouse segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the chemical warehousing market in the near future.By chemical type, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Pharmaceutical Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-logistics-market-A14502 Secure Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/secure-logistics-market-A14801 Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-cold-chain-logistics-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 