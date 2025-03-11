Aurora Spine to Attend the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting

Carlsbad, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that it will be attending the 2025 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (“AAOS”) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held at March 10-14, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center– Booth #1847. AAOS is the world’s largest meeting of orthopaedic surgeons, researchers and allied health professionals.

At this year’s AAOS event, Aurora Spine will be highlighting its product line, including DEXA-C™, a cervical cage for anterior cervical discectomy with fusion (ACDF) procedures. DEXA-C features Aurora's patented DEXA Technology™ that creates a series of implants manufactured with varying densities to match a patient's bone density and DEXA T-Score.

The company will also present its SiLO TFX™ SI Fusion System. The patented, minimally invasive SiLO TFX MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System is intended for sacroiliac joint fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint disruptions and degenerative sacroiliitis. The SiLO TFX MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System includes a Transfixing-Cone, an ilium screw, a sacrum screw and associated instrumentation. The SiLO TFX implants are designed to transfix the sacrum and ilium, providing stability for bony fusion. The company will also be displaying its line of ZIP products, which offer the Screwless Procedure and enables MIS Interspinous fusion without the use of a screw set.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, Aurora’s President, CEO and co-founder, stated, "We are excited to be attending this year’s AAOS, where many of the country’s top orthopaedic surgeons gather to learn about new products and procedures within the industry. This meeting is a great setting for Aurora to meet up with doctors seeking newer technologies to incorporate into their procedures, like the DEXA-C, which has a proprietary design and technology, and can be used to match with a patient’s bone density, something other cages currently on the market do not consider.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.