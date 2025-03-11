Automotive Voice Recognition System Market to Hit $14.7 Billion by 2032 – Growing at 16.1% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Voice Recognition System Market ," The automotive voice recognition system market size was valued at $3.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2032.An Automotive voice recognition system is a technology that allows drivers to operate numerous car operations with spoken commands. It uses voice recognition algorithms to transform spoken words into actionable commands, allowing drivers to handle services such as making phone calls, sending text messages, setting climate control, navigating, and operating entertainment systems without having to use their hands. Automotive Voice Recognition System allows hands-free operation while driving the vehicle. It improves road safety by letting drivers to control their automobiles without taking their hands off the steering wheel. This decreases distractions and allows drivers to maintain their focus on the road, lowering the risk of accidents caused by the human aspect while operating the vehicle.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07279 There are laws and regulations passed by the various governments around the world which restrict usage of any hand-held devices while driving which creates market for the automotive voice recognition system. There are companies which are working together with the automotive manufacturers for the development and implementation of the technology in the cars. For instance, in May 2023, MG Motor India and JIO partnered to focus on seamless working of the voice recognition system on MG’s Comet EV.Drivers can speak their requests instead of browsing complex menus or tapping buttons, making it easier and faster to reach the desired functionality. This straightforward form of interaction improves the user experience and makes it easier to operate numerous vehicle functions. Automotive Voice Recognition Systems offer an alternative form of control that does not rely on fine motor skills or physical dexterity, allowing a wider spectrum of people to operate their automobiles independently. Advances in Voice recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms have increased the accuracy and performance of Automotive Voice Recognition Systems dramatically. As a result, both automakers and consumers have boosted their usage and acceptance of the technology.Many automakers have partnered with software manufacturer to offer a seamless voice recognition system. For Instance in October 2022, Google Inc. partnered with Toyota to bring together Toyota and Lexus next-generation audio multimedia systems and Google Cloud's AI-based speech services. The system no longer requires an internet connection for natural-speech functions. Toyota latest-generation Automotive Grade Linux-based Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment systems already leverage Google Cloud's Speech-to-Text service to accurately perform automatic speech recognition for in-vehicle queries.Similarly, in May 2021, Kolkata based Mihup Communication and Harman International have collaborated to enable voice-controlled conversation agents in Tata Motors vehicles. The collaboration intends to improve the user experience in Tata Motors vehicles, bridge the gap between native-speaking users, and provide access to innovation. According to Mihup, while Tata Motors vehicles had an in-vehicle voice assistant, it had a restricted dictionary and no support for vernacular languages or Indian dialects. The OEM desired an embedded solution that would make the experience hands-free for drivers, accessible to the masses, and decouple voice assistance from being a luxury option. The startup claims that its 'AVA Auto' solution eliminates all of the shortcomings of the carmaker's previous voice assistant. Among other things, it provides online, offline, and hybrid connectivity choices. Hinglish (Hindi and English) is supported by the solution. Without the requirement for a manual switch, the system responds to user voice commands. The business plans to add AVA support for Tamilish (Tamil and English) and Benglish (Bengali and English) in the near future, with the goal of covering all major Indian languages.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-voice-recognition-system-market/purchase-options Organizations such as Microsoft using acquisition to as a strategy to extend its product portfolio and gain technological knowledge. For instance, in March 2022, Microsoft acquired Nuance Communications Inc., a conversational AI and ambient intelligence firm with applications in automotive, healthcare, financial services, retail, and telecommunications. With security-focused, cloud-based products infused with powerful, vertically optimized AI, Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance will empower enterprises across industries to accelerate their business goals.In November 2022, SoundHound AI, Inc., a voice artificial intelligence company, and HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for the automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets announced that both the companies collaborate to bring a natural, seamless voice AI experience to the automotive market. SoundHound will leverage its expertise in automotive voice technology to provide powerful speech recognition software to the HARMAN Ignite Store, a connected car platform that allows automakers to create, manage, and operate their own in-vehicle app store. This voice-enablement will allow drivers and passengers to easily launch and interact with the wide selection of apps and devices already available through the HARMAN Ignite Store, delivering handsfree convenience and safety.Rise in demand for enhanced safety and regulatory requirement from the governments, and rising adoption of digital technologies supplement the growth of the automotive voice recognition system industry . However, high installation cost and data security concerns are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, integration of the automotive voice recognition system with other technology with and introduction of the voice commerce (V-commerce) are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By technology, the cloud based segment dominated the global automotive voice recognition market in 2022, in terms of growth rate.On the basis of application, the AI segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By vehicle type, the ICE vehicle segment is the highest contributor to the automotive voice recognition market in terms of revenue.By vehicle class, the mid-priced segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By region, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07279 The leading players operating in the automotive voice recognition system market are Microsoft, Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM, SoundHound AI Inc., Sensory Inc., Kardome Technology LTD, Amazon.com, Inc., HARMAN International, and Robert Bosch GmbH.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Automotive Power Electronics Market :Automotive Bearings Market :Automotive Hypervisor Market :Automotive Scissor Lift Market :Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market :Automotive Cybersecurity Market :𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.