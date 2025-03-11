Paw-litics Heats Up on the Hill: Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Contest Returns

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is excited to launch the 3rd Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill photo contest, a fan-favourite among the pet-owning denizens of the halls of power in Ottawa! This lighthearted competition has been rapidly growing in popularity year over year, and highlights the special bonds between politicians, staffers, and their beloved pets, proving that even amidst the fast pace of Canadian politics, looming trade wars, and economic uncertainty, there’s always room for a little paw-sitivity.

"This contest has always been a fun and heartwarming way to bring people together for some bipartisan fun on the Hill," said Dr. Catherine Filejski, CEO of CAHI. "Pets play an essential role in our lives, offering companionship, stress relief, and unwavering support—especially in high-pressure environments like politics. This contest is a wonderful way to celebrate the joy, comfort, and connection they bring to our daily lives."

Between now and April 8th, MPs, Senators, staffers, press gallery members, riding candidates, and campaign teams are invited to submit a photo of their beloved pet for a chance to be crowned Cutest Pet on Parliament Hill—a title that comes with bragging rights for a whole year! As we are entering election season, pet owners will also be required to submit their pet’s paw-licy platform, which can cover everything from all the purr-fect ways they will be showcasing their cuteness and offering support, to ta-ruff paw-licies on belly rubs and treats.

Given the high likelihood of the contest overlapping with a federal election this year, entries from campaign teams and riding candidates across Canada will also be allowed, recognizing the comfort and companionship that pets provide on the campaign trails leading to Parliament Hill.

Once contest entries close, a panel of esteemed judges will select the top ten finalists in each of the three contest categories —Dog, Cat, and Other Pet—based on criteria assessing their paw-licy platform, cuteness, and creativity. Once the top 10 finalists in each category are selected, the competition will move to an election format online, asking Canadians to select the winners by voting for their favourites on the CAHI website.

The 2025 contest will then come to a close with our most exciting awards ceremony yet, where CAHI’s Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill will be crowned in Ottawa in June.

May the Cutest Pet win!

For contest details please visit www.cahi-icsa.ca/cutest-pets-on-parliament-hill

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

