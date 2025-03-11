Tilray Medical Launches Tilray Craft: Introducing High THC, High Terpene Genetics to the German Medical Cannabis Market

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical (“Tilray”), a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medicinal cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, transforming healthcare, is pleased to announce the introduction of Tilray Craft, a new brand extension of the Tilray Medical brand within its medical cannabis portfolio in Germany.

Tilray Craft is being introduced to address the evolving needs of patients in Germany for flower-based medical cannabis. The brand aims to offer unique flower options that are not currently available in the market, particularly targeting patients who require medical cannabis flower with higher THC and higher terpene content derived from novel genetic lineages. The latest product introduced under the Tilray Craft brand is Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM.

Product details for Tilray Craft, Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM, include:

Strain: Triangle Mints

Terpene Content: 2.9%

Type: Sativa-leaning hybrid

Genetics: Cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints

Flavor Profile: Herbal, spicy, and earthy with diesel undertones



Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray Brands, stated, "Our commitment to innovation in medical cannabis, alongside our unwavering dedication to patient care, guides our every endeavor. The launch of Tilray Craft and our new genetics, highlights our efforts to provide patients and healthcare professionals with high-quality, effective, and safe medical cannabis products. We continually assess our portfolio in collaboration with healthcare providers to address the evolving needs of our patients globally."

Tilray Craft's medical cannabis products, including the Tilray Craft, Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM, are now available across Germany with a physician's prescription at pharmacies.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.

For further information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investor Relations: investors@tilray.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.