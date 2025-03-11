The Joint Corp. Names SVP Development

Highly accomplished franchise development leader with over 20 years of experience to lead growth





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, welcomes Craig Sherwood as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Development. He will report to President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan.

“Craig is a highly accomplished franchise development leader with over 25 years of experience driving strategic growth for brands in the health and wellness and quick-service restaurant industries, including Lumin Fitness, Wingstop, Little Caesars, Gold’s Gym, and Sonic,” said Razdan. “An exceptionally skilled business leader, attorney, and former Army officer with extensive executive leadership experience in global franchise development, his expertise spans the full development lifecycle, including franchise recruitment, market planning, real estate strategy, site selection, and design and construction. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Craig values input from franchisees and internal teams to drive long-term brand alignment as well as revenue, EBITDA, and unit growth.”

Sherwood will be responsible for leading franchise license sales and new clinic development as well as building out the company’s enterprise accounts business.

Sherwood said, “Few opportunities in a career are as meaningful as joining a brand with a mission to improve lives. The Joint is redefining access to quality healthcare, and there is no greater purpose than helping people feel and live better every day. The Joint is entering a new phase of development and growth. I am excited to join at this pivotal time and eager to leverage my expertise to help drive scalable expansion and operational efficiency within our high-growth franchise model.”

About Craig Sherwood

Craig Sherwood brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in global franchise development in both the fitness and QSR industries. Most recently, he served as the Chief Development Officer at Lumin Fitness, an AI powered fitness start-up. Sherwood also served as the Chief Development Officer at Gold’s Gym International , where he revitalized global franchising and drove record breaking expansion. His career also includes leadership roles at Wingstop, Little Caesars, Sonic Corp., and Yum! Brands. Sherwood earned his B.A. in Government at St. Lawrence University and his J.D. at William Mitchell College of Law.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times’ annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.” SUCCESS named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact:

Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777, thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a01aed-7496-4cf4-bc5b-c9e78748e3e1

Craig Sherwood Craig Sherwood

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.