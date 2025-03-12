Automotive Semiconductors – Market to Expand from $59.7 Billion to $153.9 Billion by 2032 with 10.1% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Semiconductor Market ," The automotive semiconductor market was valued at $59.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $153.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.Asia-Pacific currently dominated the automotive semiconductor market in 2022. The countries analyzed under the region are China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The region finds major market players of the automotive market industry.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14846 Europe is the second largest market for the satellite ground station in 2022. The automotive semiconductor market in Europe is a dynamic mix of countries, with each making a special contribution to the expansion of the sector. The strong automotive market in Germany, which offers both high-end and entry-level vehicles, is driving up semiconductor demand as the sector shifts toward autonomous capabilities. The desire for electronic components, especially semiconductors, is being fueled by France's efforts to develop electric vehicles to achieve its emission limits. This demand is being further backed by substantial public investments. Efforts in the Netherlands and contracts by Stellantis with chip makers in Europe are boosting chip supply stability for advanced computing and electric vehicles, strengthening Europe's role in the growing automotive semiconductor market.Moreover, the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) has increased demand for parts that can handle increasing power consumption in automotive systems. Prominent player in automotive technology have launched these discrete power solutions. For instance, in January 2023, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation introduced automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs, named "XPQR3004PB" and "XPQ1R004PB," featuring a new L-TOGL (Large Transistor Outline Gull-wing Leads) package. These MOSFETs offer a high drain current rating combined with low On-resistance. The newly launched products utilize Toshiba's innovative L-TOGL package, designed to support substantial currents, minimize resistance, and enhance heat dissipation.Moreover, memory is considered as an initial component in semiconductors used in automobiles due to the increased advantages offered by the component such as huge storage space as well as quick data accessibility. Moreover, the key players operating in the industry are offering superior quality memory units for application in vehicles. For instance, in July 2023, Samsung Electronics, a global player in advance semiconductor technology, officially commenced large-scale production of its latest automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution, tailored for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. This innovative solution sets a new industry benchmark for energy efficiency, allowing automakers to deliver an unparalleled mobility experience to their customers.Furthermore, Application-Specific Standard Product (ASSP) may integrate multiple functions on a single chip, which reduces the size and complexity of automotive systems. This integration can lead to cost savings and improved performance in automotive applications. For instance, in April 2022, HOLTEK introduced a smart battery charger solution to the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. The HT45F5Q-xx series of ASSP microcontrollers (MCUs) feature an integrated battery charger module, which increases battery lifespan by eliminating the need for external components and reducing design complexity. Development like this eventually leads to the growth of the others segment in the global market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-semiconductor-market/purchase-option In addition, numerous companies are offering advance in-vehicle entertainment system for their high-end passenger cars by collaborating with tech companies. For instance, in March 2023, Samsung and Hyundai Motor formed a partnership to develop semiconductor solutions for ADAS. Samsung is projected to design three chips for upcoming high-end car models set to launch between 2025 and 2026. The collaboration involves creating the main ADAS chip, an infotainment chip, and a connectivity chip to link these systems in Hyundai vehicles. The development of such technology for driver assistance entertainment and other purpose surges the growth of the automotive semiconductor market.Moreover, commercial automotive manufactures partnered with semiconductor provider to work on light commercial vehicles and others. For instance, in May 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra partnered with NXP Semiconductors to collaboratively explore electric and connected vehicles, encompassing various vehicle types like utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors. NXP is a prominent player in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications.𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 :The going on Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant influence on the automotive semiconductor business. The conflict's tensions and disruptions have had serious ramifications for the sector. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has the potential to exacerbate semiconductor supply chain difficulties and chip scarcity, both of which have plagued the industry for the previous two years. The most pressing worry is the availability of specific raw materials used in the fabrication of semiconductors, such as neon and palladium.Overall, the Russian-Ukraine situation has impacted consumer behavior, worsened semiconductor shortages, and posed supply chain challenges. Geopolitical events have a huge impact on the automotive semiconductor market share, and companies are trying to deal with these challenges while reviewing their strategies to provide stability and continuity in the face of these risky scenarios. 