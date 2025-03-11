UV Cured Hardcoats Market is Projected to Reach USD 2,884 Million by 2035, Growing at 6.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Revolutionary UV Cured Hardcoats Transform Electronics and Automotive Industries: Breakthrough Protective Technologies Set to Redefine Surface Performance and Sustainability

Rockville, MD , March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the UV Cured Hardcoats Market was valued at USD 1,456 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

UV Cured Hardcoats are the groundbreaking surface treatment technology that is changing the industrial scene in various industries. Advanced protective coatings that give excellent durability and scratch resistance as well as better performance across multiple applications are delivered by these new hardcoats. Example include automotive windshields and smartphone screens. The technology covers critical markets that include consumer electronics, automotive parts, medical devices, and aerospace engineering.

In September 2023, Dymax has confirmed that its newly developed AR conformal coating 9771 successfully passed qualification testing to Military Specification MIL-I-46058C.

This two-pack, single-component dual-cure coating meets the standards set by UL94V0 and UL746E and is certified to IPC-CC-830B. Also, it satisfies RoHS2 Directives, and the DOD QPL database now contains this coating under the name of 9771. It also passed the NASA Low Outgassing requirement of the ASTM E595 specification, suitable for cleaner PCB extreme conditions, and cures by UV/Visible light and moisture.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The UV cured hardcoats market is projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR and reach USD 2,884 million by 2035

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,333 million between 2025 to 2035

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 30.7% in 2035

North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 412.3 million

“Growing demand for durable, scratch-resistant surfaces in electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries, coupled with eco-friendly manufacturing processes and advanced material technologies will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the UV Cured Hardcoats Market:

Key industry participants like AkzoNobel NV; Allnex; Dymax Corp.; Eternal Chemical Co., Ltd.; Fujifilm Corporation; Keyland Polymer UV Powder LLC; Master Bond Inc.; Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd.; Nippon Paints; PPG Industries; Red Spot Paint & Varnish Co., Inc.; Sartomer (Arkema); The Sherwin-Williams Company; Other key players. are driving the uv cured hardcoats industry.

Market Development:

UV Cured Hardcoats continues to be emerging market developments, with strong investment by the industry leaders in research and development, new application techniques, and expansion of material compatibility. Technological advancements are more inclined toward enhancements in coating transparency, adhesion properties, and towards reducing the ecological impact.

• For example, in October 2023, the Sherwin-Williams Company announced that it had completed its acquisition of Specialized Industrial Coatings Holding, a German-based company known for Oskar Nolte GmbH and Klumpp Coatings GmbH. This acquisition enriches Sherwin-Williams' portfolio with innovative foil coatings, radiation-cured and water-based coatings, serving the board, furniture, and flooring industries. With about 220 employees and annual sales of more than USD 101.64 million, SIC Holding will become part of the Industrial Wood Division of Sherwin-Williams and expand its presence within adjacent growth markets.

UV Cured Hardcoats Industry News:

Companies invest heavily in R&D to address challenges, develop innovative solutions, and maintain a competitive edge by attracting new customers. To stay ahead, businesses are creating customized offerings that cater to industry-specific needs.

• In July 2024, PPG Industries launched the PPG DURANEXT™ portfolio, featuring electron-beam and ultraviolet curable coatings for metal coil coaters. These coatings cure rapidly, transforming liquid into a solid finish within seconds without significant thickness or weight loss. Unlike traditional high-temperature systems, PPG DuraNEXT coatings enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in manufacturing.

