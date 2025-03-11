Chuck E. Cheese Membership Sales Reach 200,000 Members in First 6 Months Since Launch

Brand announces year-long expansion plans for new Adventure Zones, global store openings and the extension of its $99.99 Birthday program

IRVING, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, announced today its brand expansion plans for 2025, following the successful completion of its remodel program in 2024, which reimagined more than 450 Fun Centers across the U.S. The remodel introduced an all-new look, updated games, enhanced entertainment, an expanded menu, and exciting new prizes.

Building on this momentum, Chuck E. Cheese will continue to elevate the guest experience in 2025 with the expansion of its active play Adventure Zones, the opening of new Fun Centers both domestically and internationally, and the extension of its popular $99.99 birthday party program. Additionally, following the successful launch of its membership program last fall, the brand plans to further enhance its offerings to drive even more engagement and value for families.

Year-round Fun Pass Membership Reaches 200,000

Since launching last August, Chuck E. Cheese has hit a major milestone, selling 200,000 year-round memberships nationwide. The Fun Pass membership program has proven to be a great value for young families, offering unlimited visits, exclusive savings, and enhanced playtime. The three tiers of Fun Pass are:

Bronze Fun Pass

40 games per visit

games per visit 20% discount on most food, drinks and extra games

discount on most food, drinks and extra games Membership is $7.99/month (minimum of 12 months)

2-Month Fun Pass is as little as $54.99 for 2 full months

Silver Fun Pass

100 games per visit

games per visit 30% discount on most food, drinks and extra games

discount on most food, drinks and extra games Membership is $11.99/month (minimum of 12 months)

2-Month Fun Pass is as little as $69.99 for 2 full months

Gold Fun Pass

250 games per visit

games per visit 50% discount on most food, drinks and extra games

discount on most food, drinks and extra games Membership is $29.99/month (minimum of 12 months)

2-Month Fun Pass is as little as $139.99 for 2 full months

All Fun Pass holders receive the following benefits:

Unlimited visits to Chuck E. Cheese (up to once per day).

Play Pass cards for up to 6 family members for sharing games.

Nationwide access - Passes may be used at over 450 participating Chuck E. Cheese locations in the United States and Canada.

Enrollment in the new Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Club.

Special bonus benefits and discounts, such as discounts on Trampoline Zone and Superhero Playground attractions where available.



“We are thrilled with the guest feedback from our newly reimagined Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers and now, with our new year-round membership product, we have the country’s most affordable and most valuable entertainment offering for young families of any multi-activity FEC,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. “These programs not only deliver great value for our Guests but benefit the Company with long-term recurring revenue streams as well.”

Adventure Zones

In 2024, Chuck E. Cheese completed the installation of Trampoline Zones in over 400 locations across North America; since then, the brand has been piloting Adventure Zones, which combine the beloved Trampoline Zones with brand-new playgrounds, receiving enthusiastic feedback from parents and kids alike. Now scheduled for a rollout in 2025 to more than 250 locations, this new active-play concept allows families to enjoy a dynamic mix of classic arcade games and active, energy-filled play for kids, perfectly sized, who are under 56 inches tall. With features like jumping, climbing, and navigating obstacles, the Adventure Zones enhance the Chuck E. Cheese experience by combining physical activity with fun in a safe and secure environment.

New Store Openings

Chuck E. Cheese will be opening 6 to 8 full expression new stores in fiscal 2025. This includes two corporate locations in the U.S., one location in Port Orange, Florida (near Daytona) in March and one additional location in Huntington Beach, California. Additionally, the company continues to open non-traditional arcade-only concepts throughout the country in hotels, resorts and malls.

International franchisee partners plan to open 5 new Fun Center locations in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Australia, and Mexico. In concert with the global expansion, the company was recognized as the “Best Entertainment Franchise” at this year’s “Global Franchise Awards” by Global Franchise Magazine in February.

$99.99 Birthdays

As the "Birthday Capital of the Universe," Chuck E. Cheese hosts over 500,000 birthday parties each year. Since its launch in August, the $99.99 Birthday Party for six kids has been a huge success, offering a budget-friendly celebration option for value-conscious families.

This special party package delivers all the excitement of a Chuck E. Cheese birthday at a fraction of the cost, including:

Two full hours of unlimited gameplay

The Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Show Extravaganza

The thrilling Birthday Ticket Blaster Experience

Unlimited soft drinks

Upgraded prizes for the entire party

Due to high demand, Chuck E. Cheese will extend the $99.99 Birthday Party for 6 kids through 2025. Families can also add additional guests for just $19.99 each, making it easy to customize their celebration.

Since its introduction, the $99.99 Birthday Party has driven an increase in total party bookings and revenue, reinforcing Chuck E. Cheese’s position as the go-to destination for birthday celebrations.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese, the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, has a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and the beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe, and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states in the U.S., and locations across 18 countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contact:

Alejandra Brady

Alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

945.336.3443

