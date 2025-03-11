ConnectWise Revolutionizes Operations for IT Professionals with Next-Gen RMM and RPA Solutions, Delivering Unprecedented Efficiency and Value

Intelligent automation through RMM and RPA empower MSP and ITSM teams to drive measurable efficiency gains, elevate end-user experiences and reduce labor costs

LONDON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service provider (MSP) and information technology service management (ITSM) teams, today announced significant enhancements to its remote monitoring and management (RMM) and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions. With intelligent automation and improved workflows, ConnectWise RMM and ConnectWise RPA empower IT professionals to introduce new measurable efficiency improvements across every function of their business, driving better customer or end-user experiences, enhancing technician productivity, and reducing labor costs.

Patching is a critical first line of defense for combating cybersecurity threats, but it is often riddled with time-consuming, error-prone processes such as identifying vulnerabilities and downloading and testing new patches. ConnectWise’s next-generation RMM features advanced, automated patching that includes expert review for security updates, freeing MSP and ITSM teams from these redundant, manual patching processes while bolstering the security of the devices and third-party applications they rely on.

Rule-based tasks like data entry, ticket routing, and application integration often slow operations, negatively impacting productivity. Powered by the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, ConnectWise RPA is introducing new, out-of-the-box workflow rules based on input from our partners and inspired by their challenges. MSP and ITSM teams using ConnectWise can quantify their team’s use of automation to more quickly implement multi-product process flows and integrations tailored to the specific needs of their organization.

"ConnectWise is dedicated to being the trusted partner of the MSP and ITSM community,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO at ConnectWise. “By focusing exclusively on MSP and ITSM needs, collecting their input and sharing our roadmap and vision for the most critical solutions, we are introducing new levels of transparency to the IT community. Recent advancements in ConnectWise RMM and ConnectWise RPA embody this commitment to our partners, with new features and automations that improve operational productivity as they extend their role as a strategic IT resource to their customers and organizations."

The improvements in ConnectWise RMM and ConnectWise RPA provide several tangible benefits, including:

Automated Patching – ConnectWise RMM offers built-in patch assessment, automation, and testing for all OS security updates, supported by the ConnectWise NOC team's expertise. MSP and ITSM teams receive expert reviews of OS security patches, saving time and ensuring confidence in patching critical updates. Recent enhancements include a significant expansion of third-party patching titles, covering 10 times more applications than last year, with plans to add additional titles and extend these capabilities to Automate. This comprehensive patching solution streamlines the patching lifecycle, simplifies patch compliance review, and expedites patch remediation.

ConnectWise RMM offers built-in patch assessment, automation, and testing for all OS security updates, supported by the ConnectWise NOC team's expertise. MSP and ITSM teams receive expert reviews of OS security patches, saving time and ensuring confidence in patching critical updates. Recent enhancements include a significant expansion of third-party patching titles, covering 10 times more applications than last year, with plans to add additional titles and extend these capabilities to Automate. This comprehensive patching solution streamlines the patching lifecycle, simplifies patch compliance review, and expedites patch remediation. Intelligent Alerts – ConnectWise RMM partners gain immediate access to the library of more than 1,200 intelligent alerts, expertly tuned to identify and automatically resolve issues detected. This eliminates up to 80% of the alerting noise generated by other RMM tools by drastically reducing false positives and freeing MSP teams from chasing alerts, improving productivity while maintaining a secure system.

ConnectWise RMM partners gain immediate access to the library of more than 1,200 intelligent alerts, expertly tuned to identify and automatically resolve issues detected. This eliminates up to 80% of the alerting noise generated by other RMM tools by drastically reducing false positives and freeing MSP teams from chasing alerts, improving productivity while maintaining a secure system. Out-of-the-box Workflows – ConnectWise RPA provides pre-packaged workflows inspired by power users streamlining operations and eliminating repetitive, time-consuming processes that drain valuable resources. The Onboarding Digital Worker, a workflow focused on automating the creation of end-user accounts in Microsoft Office 365, reduces technician time spent on this process by 75 percent.



"With the hyperautomation of Digital Worker, we can take a ticket and within a few minutes, the creation of that user is completed,” said Brad Bell with Workplace IT . “This process is saving us 12 to 15 minutes (18+ hours per month) creating new user accounts."

The latest versions of ConnectWise RMM and ConnectWise RPA will be available for live demonstrations at IT Nation Connect Europe , taking place March 10 - 12, 2025 at the Hilton London Metropole. For more information, please visit connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-emea .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) and information technology service management (ITSMs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for IT professionals, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

Media Contact

Keith Giannini

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

connectwise@inkhouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.