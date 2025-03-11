ConnectWise Expands Asio Platform with Security360 and Backup360 at No Additional Cost, Enhancing MSP Value

LONDON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that ConnectWise Security360 and ConnectWise Backup360 are now included at no additional cost with the Asio™ platform. This strategic move strengthens the cybersecurity and data protection capabilities available to MSPs while reinforcing the value of Asio as the industry’s most comprehensive IT service platform.

"MSPs need solutions that reduce complexity while delivering enterprise-grade security and backup capabilities," said David Raissipour, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ConnectWise. "By including Security360 and Backup360 with Asio, we’re making it easier and more cost-effective for MSPs to safeguard their clients' businesses while increasing operational efficiency."



Comprehensive Security and Backup Solutions, Now Integrated with Asio

Security360 and Backup360 provide seamless, automated integrations across industry-leading security and backup vendors, giving MSPs flexibility and choice. This expansion ensures MSPs can leverage both native ConnectWise solutions and best-of-breed third-party integrations for cybersecurity and data protection.



Security360 Integrations : Microsoft Defender for Business, Bitdefender, SentinelOne, Proofpoint, Infima Security, Sophos EDR, Webroot, Acronis EDR, and more.

: Microsoft Defender for Business, Bitdefender, SentinelOne, Proofpoint, Infima Security, Sophos EDR, Webroot, Acronis EDR, and more. Backup360 Integrations: Axcient x360Recover, Acronis Cyber Protect, Veeam, Datto, Keepit, and ConnectWise Cloud Backup (formerly SkyKick, available by IT Nation Secure).



Security360 is already protecting over 100,000 active endpoints, giving MSPs confidence in a proven, scalable cybersecurity solution. Security360 now also includes ConnectWise Vulnerability Management, enabling MSPs to identify and mitigate risks proactively. Backup360’s deep Asio-native integration with Axcient x360Recover provides an industry-leading business continuity solution.



The Power of Asio: A Unified MSP Platform

Asio provides a single pane of glass for MSPs to manage cybersecurity, backup, RMM, and IT automation efficiently. Its AI-driven insights, workflow automation, and seamless third-party integrations help MSPs reduce operational overhead and improve service delivery.



The industry is shifting toward platform-driven service models that reduce cost and complexity for MSPs," said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. "By integrating security, backup, and RMM with intelligent automation and AI, MSPs can improve efficiency, reduce operational burdens, and scale more effectively—key advantages in today’s evolving IT landscape."



MSP-First Innovation: Security, Automation, and Service Excellence

ConnectWise partners benefit from enterprise-grade SOC and CRU (Cyber Research Unit) support for MDR and advanced cybersecurity services, along with NOC and Co-Managed Backup services for Backup360 solutions across Axcient x360Recover, Veeam, and Acronis.

Additionally, the ConnectWise Partner Program ensures MSPs receive the support, training, and go-to-market resources needed to maximize their success.

Availability & More Information

Security360 and Backup360 are now included at no additional cost with the ConnectWise Asio platform. MSPs can learn more by visiting connectwise.com or attending IT Nation Europe, held March 10 - 12, 2025 at the Hilton London Metropole. For more information, please visit connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-emea .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

Media Contact

Keith Giannini

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

connectwise@inkhouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.