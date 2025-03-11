Minister Siviwe Gwarube: Ministerial briefing session on School Infrastructure and Equipment in National Council of Provinces

Honourable Chairperson,

Honourable Members of the NCOP,

Distinguished Guests,

Fellow South Africans,

It is an honour to address this esteemed House on a matter that is fundamental to the success of our education system and the future of our nation: the provision of proper infrastructure and equipment in our schools.

Quality education is the cornerstone of economic growth, social progress, and individual empowerment. However, for our learners to excel, we must ensure that they have access to a conducive learning environment—one that is safe, well-equipped, and fully resourced. This is not just a commitment; it is a constitutional imperative.

National and provincial mandates for the delivery of public school infrastructure and equipment

Before we delve into the details of school infrastructure and equipment, it is important to clarify the respective responsibilities of the national and provincial departments of education in this regard.

At a national level, the Department of Basic Education is responsible for policy development, setting norms and standards, oversight, and providing support to provinces.

In terms of the support and oversight to PEDs this also includes, in some instances, implementing projects through programmes such as the Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI) and Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.

The Department of Basic Education also administers conditional grants, such as the Education Infrastructure Grant (EIG), and monitors how funds are used to ensure that provinces meet their infrastructure targets.

In terms of the South African Schools Act, read with the Government Immovable Asset Management Act, provinces are responsible for the provisioning, management and maintenance of public school infrastructure.

Therefore, Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) are responsible for implementing infrastructure projects. This includes the construction of new schools, upgrading and maintenance of existing facilities, and ensuring that basic services (such as water, sanitation, and electricity) are in place.

The provinces determine their infrastructure priorities based on their specific needs and budget allocations.

Similarly, in terms of the South African Schools Act, read with the Norms and Standards for School Funding, PEDs are primarily responsible for ensuring the provisioning of equipment to public schools, including, for example, equipment required for specific subjects (like Physical Sciences) and classroom furniture. In some instances, this function is undertaken by the School Governing Bodies of public schools that have been granted the function of procuring their own equipment in terms of section 21 of the South African Schools Act.

Given that MECs for Education and their respective Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) do not report directly to the Minister and Deputy Minister of Basic Education or the DBE, heightened collaboration and oversight between the national and provincial education departments is required to ensure that national priorities are effectively implemented at the provincial level.

What I want to make very clear is that PEDs should not be returning infrastructure funds to the National Treasury while public school infrastructure backlogs persist.

The impact of budget constraints and budget reforms

Budgetary constraints are not only a challenge for the basic education sector but for the entire country. South Africa is facing significant fiscal pressures, requiring tough decisions on resource allocation.

However, any proposals to increase Value-Added Tax (VAT) to address these constraints would have devastating consequences for millions of South Africans. At a time when many households are already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, raising VAT would push our most vulnerable citizens into deeper levels of poverty, desperation, and hopelessness.

This cannot be the answer. Instead, we must find alternative, sustainable solutions to balance the national budget without further burdening those who can least afford it.

With that said, the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement now outlines the integration of multiple conditional grants, including the Education Infrastructure Grant (EIG) and the School Infrastructure Backlogs Grant (SIBG).

While this reform aims to streamline resource allocation, it reduces the ability of the DBE to directly influence infrastructure delivery at a provincial level.

This means that provinces will play an even greater role in the implementation of public school infrastructure projects going forward.

Under the EIG, PEDs have submitted infrastructure plans that include the upgrading of existing facilities. These plans consider population growth, urbanisation and the distance learners travel to school.

Public School Infrastructure: Update on progress and challenges

With regards to our current state of school infrastructure, it is important that we acknowledge both the progress we have made and the challenges that persist. Since 1994, we have made significant strides in eradicating mud schools, unsafe structures, and inadequate sanitation facilities. Yet, we are still faced with schools that lack proper classrooms, electricity, water, and functional toilets.

Since 1996, the Department of Basic Education has systematically collected data on school infrastructure needs, beginning with the School Register of Needs and evolving into the National Education Infrastructure Management System (NEIMS).

While we have made significant progress, challenges remain.

Through the Accelerated School Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI) and the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative, we have been working tirelessly to improve infrastructure in our schools. These initiatives have been funded through the School Infrastructure Backlog Grant (SIBG).

To ensure that Honourable Members fully appreciate the importance of these programmes, allow me to briefly outline their purpose and impact:

The Accelerated School Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI) was launched in 2011 to eradicate schools built from inappropriate materials, such as mud, asbestos, and zinc structures. ASIDI also aimed to provide essential services (such as water, electricity, and proper sanitation) to schools that previously lacked these basic necessities. To date, all identified 331 schools made entirely of inappropriate materials have been replaced, while thousands of infrastructure upgrades have been completed nationwide under ASIDI.

The Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative was introduced in 2018 as a targeted intervention to address the critical issue of sanitation in identified schools, particularly those dependent on unsafe pit toilets. Through this initiative, 3,201 identified schools have been provided with proper sanitation facilities, ensuring safer and more dignified conditions for learners and educators so far.

Both the ASIDI and SAFE programmes have been instrumental in transforming learning environments, ensuring that children can study in safe and dignified conditions. These efforts form part of our broader commitment to achieving universal access to proper school infrastructure.

In addition to the ASIDI and SAFE programmes, the Provincial Infrastructure Programme, funded through the Equitable Share and the Education Infrastructure Grant (EIG), focuses on new and replacement schools, maintenance, repairs, renovations, and upgrades. These projects are implemented by provinces.

On screen is a detailed breakdown of Sector Achievements relating to school infrastructure from 2013 to 2025, excluding ASIDI and SAFE initiatives.

Over the past 11 years, we can see that significant progress has been made in improving school infrastructure nationwide. For example:

705 new or replacement schools have been built, ensuring better learning environments;

7,510 schools have received improved access to clean and reliable water;

8,172 schools have benefited from upgraded sanitation infrastructure;

1,446 schools have been electrified, enabling digital learning and improving safety;

28,357 additional classrooms have been constructed to reduce overcrowding;

9,201 administrative spaces have been built to enhance school operations;

10,372 schools have undergone maintenance projects, ensuring structural safety;

2,852 schools have received perimeter fencing for security; and

38 boarding school facilities have been improved.

These achievements demonstrate an ongoing commitment by the sector to improving school infrastructure. However, despite the progress made to date, some infrastructure gaps persist.

Update on the eradication of pit latrines under the SAFE initiative

Regarding the eradication of 3,372 pit latrines identified for eradication under the SAFE initiative, I am pleased to report that good progress has been made in replacing the identified pit latrines with appropriate sanitation facilities.

To date, the DBE has advised that approximately 93% of all identified pit latrines have been replaced under the SAFE initiative.

This number is expected to increase in the coming weeks as the DBE works closely with its implementing agents and donors to complete the balance of identified sanitation projects.

I will report on this in greater detail in early April once the DBE has determined the status of all SAFE projects as at 31 March 2025.

Honourable Members, let us take a moment to reflect on what this means for a child in a rural village in the Eastern Cape. It means no more fear of using an unsafe toilet. It means dignity. It means safety. It means a future where their focus is on learning—not on the dangers of something as basic as going to the bathroom.

It means that no mother should ever again have to receive the unthinkable call that her child has drowned in a pit toilet at school. That is why we are doing this. Because no child’s life should be cut short by something so preventable.

This is not just about infrastructure; it is about justice, about protecting the most vulnerable, and about making sure that every child in South Africa is safe at school.

Given how important this is we need to acknowledge that more needs to be done to identify those pit latrines which have not formed part of government’s programmes to date and ensure that these are eradicated with urgency. I call on all provinces to play their part in this fundamental project.

Once the identified sanitation projects have been completed under the SAFE initiative, the DBE will continue working collaboratively with Provincial Education Departments to ensure that pit latrine toilets at public schools not identified under the SAFE initiative are appropriately and urgently replaced with suitable sanitation facilities.

To assist the basic education sector to eradicate pit latrine toilets in schools that are not covered under the SAFE initiative, we have launched a Safe Schools app – a digital platform developed and donated by Vodacom South Africa to empower users to report unsafe toilets in schools, monitor progress on their removal and provide real-time feedback on infrastructure improvements.

The Vodacom Safe Schools App is currently live and can be accessed via the following link: https://safeschools.gov.za/.

The Vodacom Safe Schools App is a prime example of such collaboration. This innovative platform enhances school safety by allowing learners, teachers, and parents to report school infrastructure issues in real time.

Current state of public school infrastructure

The Education Facilities Management System (EFMS) assesses school infrastructure conditions across provinces using a five-tier rating system, ranging from Very Poor (C-1) to Excellent (C-5).

C-1 (Very Poor) – Critical failure; infrastructure is unfit for use and requires immediate replacement.

C-2 (Poor) – Severe deterioration; at high risk of failure and needs urgent intervention.

C-3 (Fair) – Moderate wear and tear; functional but in need of maintenance.

C-4 (Good) – Minor defects; structurally sound with routine maintenance required.

C-5 (Excellent) – No defects; fully functional with minimal maintenance needed.

According to the DBE:

10% of public schools (C-1 + C-2) are in poor or very poor condition, requiring urgent intervention.

25% of public schools (C-3) are in fair condition, needing repairs and maintenance.

53% of public schools (C-4) are in good condition, with only minor defects.

12% of public schools (C-5) are in excellent condition and are fully functional with minimal maintenance needed.

In terms of provincial data, the DBE has noted the following:

Eastern Cape (EC) has the highest number of schools in Very Poor and Poor condition (1,090 schools).

Western Cape (WC) has no schools in Very Poor or Poor condition and the highest percentage of Good (C-4) and Excellent (C-5) schools.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has the highest number of schools (5,790) but most are in Good (C-4) condition.

Mpumalanga (MP) and Northern Cape (NC) have high percentages of Poor (C-2) and Fair (C-3) schools, indicating pressing infrastructure needs.

Based on the condition data provided, it is a clear that maintenance remains a top priority if we are to ensure that more schools are in good working condition, particularly in provinces with higher concentrations of schools in poor condition.

Provincial budgeting for public school infrastructure

Over the years, provincial budget allocations have been adjusted due to economic constraints and shifting priorities nationally and within the provinces.

A key concern is that while infrastructure needs are growing, provincial budget allocations have remained stagnant or have been reprioritised to address other priorities, impacting the pace of school infrastructure delivery.

Honourable Members, it is important to keep in mind that provinces are required to adhere to the 80:20 principle in terms of the Norms and Standards for School Funding, which requires approximately 20% of provincial school allocation budgets to be allocated to non-personnel items, including infrastructure development and maintenance, in line with international best practice. Many provinces regrettably do not adhere to this principle, as they prioritise more than 80% of provincial school allocation budgets for personnel.

Apart from taking steps to secure additional funding for education, collaborations with corporate and social partners and donors are important to reducing budget shortfalls in some provinces.

Provincial spending priorities for public school infrastructure

Key infrastructure spending priorities that remain include the following:

Replacement of schools made of inappropriate materials;

Provision of water, sanitation, and electricity to schools that still lack these basic services; and

Upgrading and maintenance of existing school infrastructure.

Provincial spending varies, with some provinces utilizing funds effectively while others experience delays due to procurement challenges and capacity constraints.

Based on the evidence available, we see the following:

Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have some of the highest infrastructure needs, given the high number of schools requiring replacement or upgrades.

Gauteng and Western Cape spend a significant portion of their budgets on expanding school capacity due to increasing learner populations.

Provinces that underspend on allocated budgets risk funding reductions in subsequent years, leading to further backlogs.

Budget cuts at the national level have affected infrastructure allocations, leading to project delays.

Slow procurement processes and inefficiencies in project implementation often result in unspent funds, despite urgent infrastructure needs.

Vandalism and theft of school infrastructure have increased costs, requiring additional security measures and maintenance.

Load shedding and material cost inflation have further impacted construction timelines and project affordability.

Steps being taken by the DBE to support provinces

To ensure long-term infrastructure maintenance and prevent public schools from reverting to unsafe sanitation, the DBE has introduced a 10-Point Strategy to enhance infrastructure planning, delivery, maintenance and monitoring at a provincial level.

This strategy includes the following workstreams:

Updated data on public school infrastructure to ensure accurate planning and resource allocation. Simplified asset management plans for more efficient infrastructure management. Simplified Infrastructure Programme Management Plans to streamline processes. Standardised concept designs, specifications, processes and contracts to enhance cost efficiency. Development and rollout of framework contracts to facilitate better procurement practices. Local subcontracting to promote community involvement and reduce costs. Gateway reviews of project planning and implementation to ensure quality and cost-effectiveness at every stage. Monitoring over the entire project life cycle for better oversight and accountability. Restricting defaulting service providers to prevent project delays and cost overruns. Cost-reimbursable contracts with target prices to incentivise cost savings.

The maintenance workstream within this Strategy is conducting workshops on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Maintenance with Provincial Education Departments (PEDs), which will be cascaded down to education districts and public schools.

Training materials have been developed to help school administrators, staff and communities understand their roles and responsibilities regarding maintenance.

The SOP emphasises the need for regular upkeep, preventative maintenance and timely repairs to avoid costly infrastructure failures.

The DBE is proposing the establishment of a Maintenance Directorate in each PED to complement existing Planning and Delivery Directorates. This Directorate should be responsible for:

Developing short- and long-term maintenance planning tools;

Monitoring infrastructure maintenance; and

Implementing and evaluating the effectiveness of improvements.

Further to the above, the DBE will continue to take steps to do the following:

Strengthen monitoring and evaluation to track progress made by provinces on school infrastructure projects;

Improve financial oversight of Provincial Education Departments to prevent under-expenditure and ensure funds are fully utilised;

Engage the National Treasury to ensure sustained and possibly increased allocations for public school infrastructure;

Encourage and, where possible and appropriate, facilitate public-private partnerships to leverage additional funding for public school infrastructure projects; and

Fast-track procurement reforms to ensure budget allocations are spent efficiently.

As I have indicated before, accountability mechanisms will need to be strengthened to prevent systemic negligence and to ensure the safety and dignity of all learners. In this regard, I intend on reviewing the Regulations relating to Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure to ensure that they are clear, provide for clear oversight mechanisms and can lead to improvements in infrastructure delivery by PEDs at a school level.

Provisioning of school equipment (mainly furniture)

Honourable Members, ensuring that every learner has access to proper school furniture is also a key priority for the Department of Basic Education. Desks and chairs are not merely physical infrastructure; they are fundamental to an enabling learning environment.

Furniture provisioning is required for:

New classroom spaces in newly built or expanded schools;

Top-ups due to increased learner enrolment; and

Replacement of damaged or worn-out furniture caused by normal wear and tear.

As I have indicated earlier, the national government is responsible for setting norms and standards for and monitoring the provision of school furniture by Provincial Education Departments.

While procurement and delivery fall under provincial responsibilities, the DBE ensures standardisation, oversight, and intervention where necessary.

The DBE recognises that demand for furniture is increasing, and there is a need for better tracking and planning to ensure timely delivery.

To ensure quality and durability, the DBE has developed School Furniture Specifications aligned with the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).

This ensures that all procured furniture meets national safety, durability and ergonomic standards, reducing the need for frequent replacements and maintenance costs.

The DBE has entered into Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) with several departments to support furniture production, refurbishment and distribution, including:

Department of Labour – ensuring labour regulations and standards are met.

Department of Correctional Services – leveraging skills development programmes for refurbishment and manufacturing of school furniture.

These partnerships help expand capacity, lower costs and create jobs while ensuring that schools receive adequate furniture.

To improve tracking and planning, the School Administration and Management System (SASAMS) is being modernised to include an Assets Module.

This system will allow for real-time monitoring of school furniture needs and enable better planning for future provisioning.

Ensuring every learner has a desk and chair is non-negotiable. The DBE is working closely with provinces and partners to close gaps in furniture provisioning.

Through standardisation, interdepartmental collaborations and improved monitoring systems, we are committed to ensuring that schools receive quality, durable furniture that meet the needs of our learners.

Schools also need libraries, science laboratories, ICT resources, and teaching materials to prepare our learners for the demands of the 21st century. The integration of digital technology into classrooms is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

Through partnerships with the private sector and NGOs, we have made strides in rolling out smart classrooms and e-learning tools. However, connectivity remains a challenge, especially in remote areas. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to bridge this digital divide.

The need for a whole-of-society approach

Ensuring quality school infrastructure requires a collaborative effort between government, the private sector, and civil society. The whole-of-society approach acknowledges that resourcing challenges cannot be addressed by government alone and that partnerships are critical in accelerating delivery and ensuring sustainable impact.

Through strategic partnerships, we have been able to leverage additional resources and expertise to identify and improve school infrastructure and equipment.

Additionally, we will continue to work with various public and private sector partners to provide digital learning tools, expand access to school furniture, and ensure maintenance and refurbishment of facilities through corporate social investment initiatives.

These efforts not only enhance learning environments but also demonstrate the power of public-private cooperation in delivering sustainable solutions for education.

Challenges and mitigations in relation to public school infrastructure

Honourable Members, while we have made significant progress in improving school infrastructure, several challenges remain.

The key challenges identified in infrastructure development and maintenance include:

Lack of reliable planning data

Infrastructure planning is often hindered by outdated or incomplete data, making it difficult to prioritise projects effectively.

Without accurate data, funding may not be directed where it is most needed.

Infrastructure backlogs

Based on the Capital Investment Planner, many schools still lack basic infrastructure:

13,655 schools require additional toilets.

6,319 schools do not have a sustainable water supply.

8,265 schools need additional classrooms due to overcrowding.

3,677 schools still have inappropriate structures, including asbestos buildings.

Funding shortfalls

Addressing the current infrastructure backlog requires R129 billion, but the available budget is insufficient.

The Education Infrastructure Grant (EIG) of R13.8 billion per year is not enough to fully meet the sector’s needs.

To overcome these challenges, the Department is implementing targeted interventions, including:

Improved infrastructure planning and data management

Conducting a sector-wide condition assessment to ensure up-to-date data on school infrastructure needs.

Continuously updating the Education Facilities Management System (EFMS) to align with Government Immovable Asset Management Act (GIAMA) requirements. Prioritisation of key infrastructure projects

Focusing on preventative and reactive maintenance to extend the lifespan of existing school infrastructure.

Upgrading sanitation, water supply, and replacing inappropriate structures to meet national norms and standards. Exploring alternative funding models

Engaging with National Treasury through the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI) to secure additional funding.

Partnering with private sector donors to address urgent infrastructure backlogs.

A minimum of R20 billion per year is required to fully address the backlog by 2030.

Another major challenge is inefficiencies in project implementation at the provincial level.

Issues include:

High staff turnover and limited technical expertise in infrastructure planning and execution. Delays in procurement processes, leading to slow infrastructure delivery. Lack of compliance with national infrastructure priorities at provincial level.

Mitigation measures:

Strengthening oversight of Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) to ensure infrastructure spending aligns with national priorities. Monitoring the implementation of the 10-Point Strategy, which aims to improve planning, procurement, and infrastructure delivery. Capacity-building initiatives, including:

Development of minimum standard designs and cost models to streamline project approvals. Introduction of a skills development strategy to build capacity in infrastructure delivery.



A concern is that the School Infrastructure Backlog Grant (SIBG), which funds ASIDI and SAFE, will end in 2025/26.

Moving forward, infrastructure projects to be undertaken by Provincial Education Departments will rely on the Education Infrastructure Grant (EIG) and Equitable Share funding.

Mitigation Measures to be implemented by the DBE:

Strengthening monitoring and evaluation to ensure infrastructure funds are utilised effectively. Increasing collaboration with the private sector and donor funding to fill infrastructure gaps. Ongoing condition assessments to ensure accurate budgeting and prioritisation of schools in need.





Honourable Members, the future of our country depends on the quality of education we provide today. The responsibility of delivering proper infrastructure and equipment to schools is one we must take seriously and discharge with urgency.

Through intergovernmental cooperation, private sector partnerships, and community engagement, we can continue to make strides in ensuring every child in South Africa has access to a safe and well-equipped learning environment.

Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to making quality education a reality for all.