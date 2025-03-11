Dirt Bike Market to Rev Up to USD 18 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Off-Road Adventures & Motorsports Popularity

Dirt Bike Industry Growth

Rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and rapid adoption of electric dirt bikes drive the global dirt bike market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dirt Bike Market," The dirt bike market size was valued at $9.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.The factors such as rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes supplement the growth of the dirt bike market. However, high purchase and maintenance cost of dirt bikes and uncomfortable seating structure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technology advancement in dirt bikes create market opportunities for the key players operating in the dirt bike market.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08912 The concept of dirt bike is typically attributed to an off-road motorcycle that is built to be lightweight, powerful, fast, and nimble and is designed for use on rough surfaces such as dirt roads or trails. These motorcycles are equipped with rugged tires and suspension for riding cross country or over unpaved ground. Also, it offers enhanced durability and performance in rocky and mountainous terrains, grassy regions, and steep slopes. In addition, it has attractive shape which attracts youth and helps to change their preference. Innovations in the automobile industry paves the way for improved and better dirt bikes regarding comfort, suspension, and safety.In addition, the dirt bike market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increase in investments in automation, launches of new & technologically advanced products, surge in consumer demand for high speed, attractive design, and digital dashboards, and government initiatives for vehicles production for mountain areas. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in in July 2021, Zero Motorcycles, Inc. launched the Zero FXE electric dirt bike. It featured a 7.2kWh battery pack with a promised range of 161 km with two riding modes, eco, and sport.The endure motorcycle segment held the lion's shareBy type, the endure motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dirt bike market because they are used for cross-country competitions, trail riding, rally racing, off-road travel, and other such events. However, the tracker-racing motorcycle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, owing to increased inclination toward track racing activities across the globe.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞Benelli, Betamotor S.p.A., BMW AG, Bultaco Bikes, Cobra Moto, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna motorcycles, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KTM AG, Piaggio & C. SpA (Aprilla), Polini motori, Scorpa, Sherco, SSR Motorsports, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, and Zero Motorcycles, Inc.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08912 The electric segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031By propulsion type, the electric segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission. Moreover, technological advancements followed by proactive government initiatives supplement the demand for electric bikes during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global dirt bike market, due to rising demand for gasoline-powered vehicles because of lack of sophisticated charging infrastructure across countries further.The commercial segment held the largest shareBy application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dirt bike market, due to increased promotional activities across the globe which offer pay & use services for the bikes. In addition, increased commercial riding reduces mobility cost, and parking cost reduces employee absence and increases the productivity of the individual. This supplements the market growth. However, the industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for proper surveillance & security across the industries and the presence of private security services across industries.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dirt-bike-market/purchase-options North America held the largest shareBy region, the global dirt bike market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to increasing demand for sports and adventure activities primarily. Moreover, higher expenditures in labor, materials, and overall development in operational & manufacturing methods of dirt bikes supplement the market growth. 