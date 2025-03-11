Adventure Tourism Market Size to Worth USD 1,682.28 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9.42% during 2025-2032

Key companies covered in the adventure tourism market are Active Adventures, Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, ROW Adventures, Cox & Kings Ltd., & others.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global adventure tourism market size was valued at USD 804.51 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 896.06 billion in 2025 to USD 1,682.28 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period.Tourist activities, including scuba diving, climbing, trekking, and rafting that provide excitement beyond comfort zone come under adventure tourism. The growing spending by travelers on tourism activities that involve excitement coupled with rising demand for related custom tour packages are augmenting the market expansion.There was a steep decrease on consumer spending on adventure tours due to restrictions on travel, surge in health concerns, and lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the market witnessed a severe influence on account of the shutdown of accommodation facilities and adventure tours and limitations in the accessibility to transportation facilities among travelers. Despite this, restarting of adventure tourism facilities and ease in lockdown restrictions have bolstered the number of travelers that make use of adventure tourism services across the globe in the post-COVID-19 scenario.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Adventure Tourism Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of the adventure tourism, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: USD 804.51 Billion𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮: USD 1,682.28 Billion𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲: CAGR of 9.42% (2025-2032)𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿: 2024𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: 2019-2023𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆: 2019-2032𝗡𝗼. 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀: 249𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Hard, Soft [Camping, Hunting, Hiking, and Others], and Others), By Age Group (Below 30 Years, 30 - 50 Years, and Above 50 Years).𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Rising Interest Toward Experiential Traveling Experience to Boost Market Growth | Growing Social Media Influence on Consumers to Favor Market Expansion𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Market Leaders Focus on Mergers to Get Greater Brand ReputationProminent players emphasize mergers & acquisitions to get a greater brand reputation while keeping ahead of their competition. For example, in January 2024, Travel + Leisure Co., a leisure travel and global membership firm, announced the acquisition of Accor’s Vacation Club business for USD 48.4 million.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Active Adventures (New Zealand)• Intrepid Travel (Australia)• Butterfield & Robinson (Canada)• G Adventures (Canada)• TUI Group (Germany)• Geographic Expeditions Inc. (U.S.)• ROW Adventures (U.S.)• Mountain Travel Sobek (U.S.)• Cox & Kings Ltd. (U.K.)• Discovery Nomads (U.K.)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Growing Number of Hiking Locations to Expedite the Soft Segment ExpansionOn the basis of type, the market is segregated into soft, hard, and others. The soft segment led the market in 2023 due to the surging number of hiking locations and camping sites across the globe. This factor leads to the popularity of soft activities, boosting the market share.30-50 Years Segment Dominates Driven by Evolving Trend of Family TripsBy age group, the market is divided into 30-50 years, above 50 years, and below 30 years. The 30-50 years segment accounts for the largest adventure tourism market share on account of the significant evolving trend of family trips within this demographic, owing to the requirement for more memorable experiences and family time.From the regional outlook, the market is classified into Europe, the Middle East & Africa, South America, North America, and Asia Pacific.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:Surging Demand for Customized Tourism Packages to Proliferate Market ExpansionConsumers can personalize their traveling packages as per their preferences and tastes by using customized tourism packages. Moreover, players emphasize creating specialized adventure packages customized to particular skill levels, demographics, or interests, including eco-conscious outdoor experiences, family-friendly adventures, and others.However, increasing safety concerns may hinder demand for these services, impeding the adventure tourism market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Europe Leads Propelled by Growing Demand for Culture-related Adventure TravelEurope registers the largest market share on account of the rising demand for culture-related adventure travel among travelers. This, along with the surging trend of traveling and exploration of undiscovered cultural destinations in Italy, Spain, and Germany is contributing to the regional growth.North America adventure tourism market depicted the second-dominating position in 2023, which can be ascribed to the growing international travels in Mexico and the U.S. The emerging outdoor leisure and recreation trends and the growing availability of custom holiday packages focused on couples boost service revenues, further leading to market expansion.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:January 2024: Active Adventures, a New Zealand-based adventure tourism company, launched its new Italian & Swiss Alps Hiking Adventure. According to the company, the adventure offers small group trips across Monte Rosa massif.August 2023: Modern Adventure, a provider of group tours and experiences, invested USD 4.8 million to expand its services business in the U.S.June 2023: Tourism Adventure Group (TAG), a global travel company, acquired Work & Travel Company, a shop service provider in Australia and New Zealand. This acquisition will enable the company to expand its business presence in these countries.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Ecotourism Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Golf Tourism Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

