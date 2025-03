Adventure Tourism Market Size to Worth USD 1,682.28 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9.42% during 2025-2032

Key companies covered in the adventure tourism market are Active Adventures, Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, ROW Adventures, Cox & Kings Ltd., & others.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global adventure tourism market size was valued at USD 804.51 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 896.06 billion in 2025 to USD 1,682.28 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period.Tourist activities, including scuba diving, climbing, trekking, and rafting that provide excitement beyond comfort zone come under adventure tourism. The growing spending by travelers on tourism activities that involve excitement coupled with rising demand for related custom tour packages are augmenting the market expansion.There was a steep decrease on consumer spending on adventure tours due to restrictions on travel, surge in health concerns, and lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the market witnessed a severe influence on account of the shutdown of accommodation facilities and adventure tours and limitations in the accessibility to transportation facilities among travelers. Despite this, restarting of adventure tourism facilities and ease in lockdown restrictions have bolstered the number of travelers that make use of adventure tourism services across the globe in the post-COVID-19 scenario.Fortune Business Insightsโ„ข offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled โ€œAdventure Tourism Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.โ€ The report provides an in-depth analysis of the adventure tourism, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ :๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž & ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ: USD 804.51 Billion๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ: USD 1,682.28 Billion๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ: CAGR of 9.42% (2025-2032)๐—•๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฌ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ: 2024๐—›๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ: 2019-2023๐—ฌ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜†: 2019-2032๐—ก๐—ผ. ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€: 249๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ: By Type (Hard, Soft [Camping, Hunting, Hiking, and Others], and Others), By Age Group (Below 30 Years, 30 - 50 Years, and Above 50 Years).๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€: Rising Interest Toward Experiential Traveling Experience to Boost Market Growth | Growing Social Media Influence on Consumers to Favor Market Expansion๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:Market Leaders Focus on Mergers to Get Greater Brand ReputationProminent players emphasize mergers & acquisitions to get a greater brand reputation while keeping ahead of their competition. For example, in January 2024, Travel + Leisure Co., a leisure travel and global membership firm, announced the acquisition of Accorโ€™s Vacation Club business for USD 48.4 million.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Active Adventures (New Zealand)โ€ข Intrepid Travel (Australia)โ€ข Butterfield & Robinson (Canada)โ€ข G Adventures (Canada)โ€ข TUI Group (Germany)โ€ข Geographic Expeditions Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข ROW Adventures (U.S.)โ€ข Mountain Travel Sobek (U.S.)โ€ข Cox & Kings Ltd. (U.K.)โ€ข Discovery Nomads (U.K.)๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:Growing Number of Hiking Locations to Expedite the Soft Segment ExpansionOn the basis of type, the market is segregated into soft, hard, and others. The soft segment led the market in 2023 due to the surging number of hiking locations and camping sites across the globe. This factor leads to the popularity of soft activities, boosting the market share.30-50 Years Segment Dominates Driven by Evolving Trend of Family TripsBy age group, the market is divided into 30-50 years, above 50 years, and below 30 years. The 30-50 years segment accounts for the largest adventure tourism market share on account of the significant evolving trend of family trips within this demographic, owing to the requirement for more memorable experiences and family time.From the regional outlook, the market is classified into Europe, the Middle East & Africa, South America, North America, and Asia Pacific.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚:๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:Surging Demand for Customized Tourism Packages to Proliferate Market ExpansionConsumers can personalize their traveling packages as per their preferences and tastes by using customized tourism packages. Moreover, players emphasize creating specialized adventure packages customized to particular skill levels, demographics, or interests, including eco-conscious outdoor experiences, family-friendly adventures, and others.However, increasing safety concerns may hinder demand for these services, impeding the adventure tourism market growth.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:Europe Leads Propelled by Growing Demand for Culture-related Adventure TravelEurope registers the largest market share on account of the rising demand for culture-related adventure travel among travelers. This, along with the surging trend of traveling and exploration of undiscovered cultural destinations in Italy, Spain, and Germany is contributing to the regional growth.North America adventure tourism market depicted the second-dominating position in 2023, which can be ascribed to the growing international travels in Mexico and the U.S. The emerging outdoor leisure and recreation trends and the growing availability of custom holiday packages focused on couples boost service revenues, further leading to market expansion.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:January 2024: Active Adventures, a New Zealand-based adventure tourism company, launched its new Italian & Swiss Alps Hiking Adventure. 