Drive-by-Wire Market to Hit USD 35.18 Billion by 2026, Driven by Automotive Electrification & Advanced Safety Systems

Increase in development of autonomous vehicles and rise in connected infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the global drive by wire market

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Drive by Wire Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global drive by wire market size was valued at $18.76 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $35.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6233 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in development of autonomous vehicles and rise in connected infrastructure drive the growth of the global drive by wire market. However, threat of data hacking and malfunctioning along with high cost hinder the market growth. Furthermore, development of smart cities offers opportunities for growth for the key players operating in the market.Autonomous vehicles can also help reduce traffic congestion. Based on a study by University of Illinois, it was proved that one autonomous car stuck in a traffic congestion with 20 other human driven cars, can ease the congestion by controlling its pace and hence speed of all the other cars in the jam. However, rise in focus on development of autonomous vehicle is anticipated to propel the growth of the drive by wire market size Adoption of drive by wire systems began about 20 years ago, first in military, and later in commercial aircrafts and now in ground transportation sector. Traditional vehicles used hydraulic pressure, cables, and other ways to provide driver with direct and physical control over the direction and speed of the vehicle. Whereas, drive by wire technology uses electronics control to carry out the functioning of brakes, steering, and operate other systems. In addition, the cost of designing, manufacturing, and installing drive by wire system is costly and adds up to the cost of vehicle. Thus, high price associated with drive by wire system is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drive-by-wire-market/purchase-options Top home security manufactures are launching new home security systems with IoT and wireless technologies that allow users to remotely access home security. Addition of such technologies in home security systems result in emergence of new range of smarter home security systems with improved intrusion detection quality. However, adoption of artificial intelligence and deep learning in security systems is expected to deliver advanced level of security and comfort to the customer. Thus, adoption of deep learning and artificial intelligence in home security system is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the players operating in the drive by wire market The key players analyzed in this drive by wire market report are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nissan Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive, and others.Asia-Pacific to contribute highest revenue, North America to contribute one-fifthBased on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global drive by wire market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in startups focusing on autonomous driving technologies and favorable government policies. North America accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018. However, Europe is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to R&D initiatives for autonomous vehicles and supportive government initiatives.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6233 Key Findings of the Drive by Wire Market:Based on application, the park by wire segment is anticipated to grow at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.Based on component, actuator is the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest drive by wire market revenue in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.