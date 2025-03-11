Minister Thembi Simelane visits Phase 2 of the Conradie Park Social Housing project in Cape Town, 11 Mar

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane, together with Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala, Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers and Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town Cllr Geordin Hill-Lewis, will visit Phase 2 of the Conradie Park Social Housing project in Cape Town, Western Cape, on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

Conradie Park is a catalytic integrated human settlement development, a residential project that caters for mixed-income residents. It includes open market, grant-funded social housing, and First Home Finance units.

The project is expected to yield 3500 residential units of which 1715 of them will be allocated to the Social Housing Programme and First Home Finance.

The fully integrated precinct development will on completion include 2 schools, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) facility, retail and commercial space, and recreational facilities. The visit to the project will also be attended by other provincial MECs and MMCs of Human Settlements who will be in the city for their first meeting with Minister Simelane to discuss progress made towards the implementation of the human settlements priorities for 2024/2025 and beyond.

Details are as follows:

Session 1: Visit to Conradie Park Social Housing Project

Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Time: 08h00 AM

Venue: 8 Moringa Way, Pinelands, Cape Town

Session 2: Minister’s inaugural meeting with MECs and MMCs of Human Settlements

Time: 11h00 AM Venue: Belmond Square, Rondebosch, Cape Town

Note: Media will only be allowed to cover the Minister’s opening remarks

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 078 237 3900

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Melt Botes, Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 082 431 0068

#GovZAUpdates