MEC Matome Chiloane mourns passing of authors Athol Fugard and Dr Gomolemo Mokae, and comedian, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, has expressed his condolences following the recent passing of three prominent South African creatives: author Dr. Gomolemo Mokae, playwright, novelist, actor, and director Athol Fugard, and comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane. Their deaths over the past week have cast a shadow of sadness over the creative arts community.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these extraordinary individuals. Dr. Gomolemo Mokae was a humble and dedicated servant of the people. As a published author and writer of television dramas, he was a social activist who used the cultural arts to educate and inspire. He passionately promoted African languages and was adept at telling authentic African stories through his work.

Athol Fugard, one of the greatest contributors to the arts both locally and globally, will be remembered as a rare voice from the white community who, during the dark years of apartheid, embraced the vision of a united, democratic South Africa ahead of the dawn of democracy in 1994.

“Through his extensive body of work—including theatre, novels, and acting—Fugard stood out as one of the few white voices who bravely challenged apartheid mission for promoting white privilege. His efforts to break down racial and social barriers illustrate how far we can progress by working collaboratively. His commitment and achievements will continue to inspire many who are dedicated to building a united and prosperous South African nation,” said MEC Chiloane.

The recent passing of comedian, actor, and writer Ebenhaezer Dibakwane at the young age of 31 has also caused shock and grief for MEC Chiloane.

Dibakwane was among the first 'Born Free' comedians to achieve prominence, gaining fame after winning the coveted Newcomer’s Award at the 6th annual Savanna Comic’s Choice Awards in 2016. He was also nominated for 'Best Achievement in Scriptwriting' in recognition of his writing talent.

MEC Chiloane commented, “It is heartbreaking to see another bright light extinguished at such a young age. Dibakwane contributed immensely to the entertainment industry and had so much more to offer through his production, acting, and unique comedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Mokae, Fugard, and Dibakwane during this difficult time. We extend our condolences to their friends, colleagues, and the entire creative and cultural industries affected by this tragic loss. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” said MEC Matome Chiloane.

