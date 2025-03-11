MEC Sipho Hlomuka commends KwaMashu residents for stand againts school vandalism and theft

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has applauded the residents of KwaMashu D Section, under Ward 40, for their swift action in apprehending an individual caught stealing copper pipes from one of the local schools.

This commendable act demonstrates the community’s firm stance against crime and their commitment to safeguarding schools as vital centres of learning.

The suspect, who was caught red-handed, later confessed to having previously broken into the school cottage and stealing various goods. However, thanks to the vigilance of community members, his repeated criminal activities have come to an end. Notably, the community has also refused to provide a market for stolen goods, thereby cutting off the incentive for such criminal acts.

MEC Hlomuka expressed deep appreciation for this decisive action, stating; "The protection of our schools is a shared responsibility, and we are encouraged by the community of KwaMashu D Section for taking a firm stand against those who seek to undermine the future of our learners. Criminal activities such as theft and vandalism not only rob schools of essential resources but also disrupt teaching and learning and place an unnecessary financial burden on the Department. We commend this community for refusing to harbour criminals and for ensuring that stolen goods have no place in their neighbourhoods."

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains committed to working with communities, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure that schools remain safe and conducive to learning. MEC Hlomuka further urged all communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

