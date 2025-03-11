Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,334 in the last 365 days.

Treasury hosts 2025 Budget Outreach Programme at Athlone High School, 13 Mar

The Deputy Director-General of the National Treasury Budget Office, Mr. Edgar Sishi, accompanied by National Treasury officials, will visit Athlone High School in Cape Town to engage learners on the 2025 National Budget.

Athlone High School is recognised as one of the oldest and most distinguished schools in Cape Town, with a notable history of academic excellence, cultural accomplishments , and sporting victories.

The aim of this outreach programme is to raise awareness and educate the learners about national budget information. It will also outline the budget process and encourage engagement. 

Public participation in the budget process is essential for promoting transparency and accountability in governance. In February each year, the Minister of Finance tables the National Budget, which outlines budget allocations for national and provincial departments. 

By engaging the public, particularly the youth, this initiative promotes inclusive development, fosters trust in resource allocation and ensures the budget information is accessible to broader members of society.

Media are invited as follows:
Date: 13 March 2025
Time: 07:30
Venue: 39 Calendula Rd, Silvertown, Cape Town 7764

If journalists and photographers wish to attend, they should indicate so to Media@treasury.gov.za

#BudgetSpeech2025
#ZABudget2025 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Treasury hosts 2025 Budget Outreach Programme at Athlone High School, 13 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more