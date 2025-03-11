Treasury hosts 2025 Budget Outreach Programme at Athlone High School, 13 Mar

The Deputy Director-General of the National Treasury Budget Office, Mr. Edgar Sishi, accompanied by National Treasury officials, will visit Athlone High School in Cape Town to engage learners on the 2025 National Budget.

Athlone High School is recognised as one of the oldest and most distinguished schools in Cape Town, with a notable history of academic excellence, cultural accomplishments , and sporting victories.

The aim of this outreach programme is to raise awareness and educate the learners about national budget information. It will also outline the budget process and encourage engagement.

Public participation in the budget process is essential for promoting transparency and accountability in governance. In February each year, the Minister of Finance tables the National Budget, which outlines budget allocations for national and provincial departments.

By engaging the public, particularly the youth, this initiative promotes inclusive development, fosters trust in resource allocation and ensures the budget information is accessible to broader members of society.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 13 March 2025

Time: 07:30

Venue: 39 Calendula Rd, Silvertown, Cape Town 7764

If journalists and photographers wish to attend, they should indicate so to Media@treasury.gov.za.

#BudgetSpeech2025

#ZABudget2025