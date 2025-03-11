MEC Sipho Hlomuka on disruption of teaching and learning at schools due to community protests

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr. Sipho Hlomuka, has raised serious concerns over the disruption of teaching and learning in several districts due to ongoing community protests. Schools in uMgungundlovu District, uThukela District, King Cetshwayo District, and Pinetown District have been affected, with main roads leading to the following schools completely blocked: Cebolesizwe School, Ebenguni School, and Eyethu School.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education strongly condemns any actions that prevent learners from accessing their right to education. While the Department acknowledges the right of communities to raise their grievances, it urges all parties to do so peacefully and through lawful channels without jeopardizing the academic progress of learners.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called for urgent intervention, emphasizing: "The continued disruption of education due to protests poses a significant challenge to our learners’ future. We appeal to community members to seek peaceful resolutions that do not compromise teaching and learning. Our children’s education must be protected at all costs."

The Department is working closely with law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to restore order and ensure that learning resumes as soon as possible.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

