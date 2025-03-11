Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,334 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions for oral reply in National Assembly, 11 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 11 March 2025, update Parliament on, among other developments, government’s efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa’s approach to international relations.

The President will engage with the National Assembly on these issues when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will brief Parliament on the importance of infrastructure in enhancing economic growth.

In his February 2025 State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa outlined a number of infrastructure projects underway across the country as part of government’s infrastructure development drive.

The President will also reflect on South Africa's international relations and efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.

The President will also update the nation on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Other Replies will touch on racism and inequality, and the Graduate Recruitment Drive in the public sector to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The engagement will take place as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025
Time: 14:00
Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions for oral reply in National Assembly, 11 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more