President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions for oral reply in National Assembly, 11 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 11 March 2025, update Parliament on, among other developments, government’s efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa’s approach to international relations.

The President will engage with the National Assembly on these issues when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will brief Parliament on the importance of infrastructure in enhancing economic growth.

In his February 2025 State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa outlined a number of infrastructure projects underway across the country as part of government’s infrastructure development drive.

The President will also reflect on South Africa's international relations and efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.

The President will also update the nation on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Other Replies will touch on racism and inequality, and the Graduate Recruitment Drive in the public sector to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The engagement will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town

