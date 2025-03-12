Ayushman Hospital Launches Convenient Online Consultation System for Multispecialty Healthcare Needs

NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayushman Hospital, a leading multispecialty healthcare hospital located in Dwarka, Delhi, has recently announced the launch of their convenient online consultation system. This new system aims to provide patients with easy access to expert doctors for various medical needs, including orthopedics, dentistry, infertility, audiology & speech, cardiology, dermatology, ENT, neurology & neurosurgery, endocrinology, laboratory medicine, radiology, rheumatology, diagnostics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Ayushman Hospital is making healthcare safe and easy for patients. The new online consultation system allows patients to connect with doctors from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to the hospital. This not only ensures the safety of patients but also saves them time and effort.

The online consultation system at Ayushman Hospital is user-friendly and can be accessed through their website or mobile app. Patients can schedule appointments, upload medical records, and have virtual consultations with expert doctors from various specialties. This system also allows for easy follow-up consultations and prescription refills, making it a convenient option for patients with chronic conditions.

Ayushman Hospital has always been committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to their patients. With the launch of their online consultation system, they aim to further enhance the patient experience and make healthcare more accessible and convenient. Patients can now receive expert medical advice and treatment from the comfort of their own homes, without compromising on the quality of care. For more information, visit Ayushman Hospital's website or download their mobile app.

About Ayushman Hospital:

Ayushman Hospital is a multispecialty healthcare hospital located in Dwarka, Delhi. With a team of expert doctors and state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital offers a wide range of medical services, including orthopedics, dentistry, infertility, audiology & speech, cardiology, dermatology, ENT, neurology & neurosurgery, endocrinology, laboratory medicine, radiology, rheumatology, diagnostics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation. The hospital is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate, and affordable healthcare services to their patients. For more information, visit website or download mobile app.



