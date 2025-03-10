Submit Release
Senate Bill 420 Printer's Number 354

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 354

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

420

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI AND

COSTA, MARCH 10, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MARCH 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), entitled

"An act requiring the licensing of practitioners of

osteopathic medicine and surgery; regulating their practice;

providing for certain funds and penalties for violations and

repeals," providing for disclosure of complaints filed

against physicians.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261),

known as the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 13.4. Disclosure of complaints filed against

physicians.

A physician shall not be required to disclose a complaint

filed against the physician with the board to any person or

entity if all of the following apply:

(1) The board determines that no disciplinary or

corrective action against the physician is necessary.

(2) The complaint file is closed without any

