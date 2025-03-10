Senate Bill 421 Printer's Number 355
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 355
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
421
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI AND
COSTA, MARCH 10, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MARCH 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine
and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;
reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and
Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for
its composition, powers and duties; providing for the
issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and
revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;
and making repeals," providing for disclosure of complaints
filed against physicians.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, is amended by adding
a section to read:
Section 44.1. Disclosure of complaints filed against
physicians.
A physician shall not be required to disclose a complaint
filed against the physician with the board to any person or
entity if all of the following apply:
(1) The board determines that no disciplinary or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.