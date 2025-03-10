Senate Resolution 35 Printer's Number 356
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - WHEREAS, Only 6% of physicians in the United States are
Latino or Latina, and less than 4% of physicians in Pennsylvania
are Latino or Latina; and
WHEREAS, The Latino and Latina population faces significant
barriers to medical care, including high poverty, fewer
facilities in Latino and Latina communities and language and
cultural barriers; and
WHEREAS, A lack of diversity in the medical field leads to
worse health outcomes for Latino and Latina patients, including
higher rates of chronic disease and maternal mortality; and
WHEREAS, Research shows that when physicians are of the same
ethnicity, culture and language as the patients of those
physicians, care and outcomes improve; and
WHEREAS, The first "National Latino and Latina Physician Day"
occurred across the United States on October 1, 2022, and was
supported by multiple national organizations and the Latino and
Latina community, including premedical students, resident
physicians and attending physicians; and
WHEREAS, Federal support for the continued designation of
October 1 as "National Latino and Latina Physician Day" is
expressed in H. Res. 734 of the 118th Congress; and
WHEREAS, The designation of October 1, 2025, as "Pennsylvania
Latino and Latina Physician Day" will bring awareness to the
benefits Latino and Latina physicians bring to the growing
Latino and Latina population and the health of the residents of
this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate October 1, 2025, as
"Pennsylvania Latino and Latina Physician Day" in Pennsylvania.
20250SR0035PN0356 - 2 -
