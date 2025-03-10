Submit Release
Senate Resolution 35 Printer's Number 356

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - WHEREAS, Only 6% of physicians in the United States are

Latino or Latina, and less than 4% of physicians in Pennsylvania

are Latino or Latina; and

WHEREAS, The Latino and Latina population faces significant

barriers to medical care, including high poverty, fewer

facilities in Latino and Latina communities and language and

cultural barriers; and

WHEREAS, A lack of diversity in the medical field leads to

worse health outcomes for Latino and Latina patients, including

higher rates of chronic disease and maternal mortality; and

WHEREAS, Research shows that when physicians are of the same

ethnicity, culture and language as the patients of those

physicians, care and outcomes improve; and

WHEREAS, The first "National Latino and Latina Physician Day"

occurred across the United States on October 1, 2022, and was

supported by multiple national organizations and the Latino and

Latina community, including premedical students, resident

physicians and attending physicians; and

WHEREAS, Federal support for the continued designation of

October 1 as "National Latino and Latina Physician Day" is

expressed in H. Res. 734 of the 118th Congress; and

WHEREAS, The designation of October 1, 2025, as "Pennsylvania

Latino and Latina Physician Day" will bring awareness to the

benefits Latino and Latina physicians bring to the growing

Latino and Latina population and the health of the residents of

this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate October 1, 2025, as

"Pennsylvania Latino and Latina Physician Day" in Pennsylvania.

