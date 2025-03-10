Senate Resolution 36 Printer's Number 357

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - WHEREAS, There are more than 720,000 professional social

workers in our nation, but that number is expected to rise to

more than 800,000 by 2030; and

WHEREAS, Social workers have helped drive significant,

positive changes in our nation; and

WHEREAS, Social workers work in all parts of our society to

empower individuals to live to their fullest potential; and

WHEREAS, School social workers have worked with families and

schools throughout the pandemic to ensure that students reach

their full academic and personal potential; and

WHEREAS, Social workers continue to work on the front lines

throughout pandemics, helping clients receive the health care

they need and helping loved ones overcome grief and loss; and

WHEREAS, For generations, social workers have advocated for

positive changes that have made society a better place to live,

including urging policymakers to adopt the minimum wage, improve

workplace safety and enact social safety net programs that help

ameliorate hunger, homelessness and poverty; and

WHEREAS, Social workers are one of the largest groups of

mental health care providers in the United States, working daily

to help individuals, whether in person or remotely, overcome

substance use disorders and mental illnesses, such as depression

and anxiety; and

WHEREAS, Social workers remain prepared to aid our nation in

surmounting current and forthcoming challenges, enhancing health

care and mental health care for everyone and encouraging

lawmakers to consider comprehensive reforms; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives recognize the

month of March 2025 as "National Social Work Month" in

Pennsylvania and call upon all residents of this Commonwealth to

