Senate Resolution 36 Printer's Number 357
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - WHEREAS, There are more than 720,000 professional social
workers in our nation, but that number is expected to rise to
more than 800,000 by 2030; and
WHEREAS, Social workers have helped drive significant,
positive changes in our nation; and
WHEREAS, Social workers work in all parts of our society to
empower individuals to live to their fullest potential; and
WHEREAS, School social workers have worked with families and
schools throughout the pandemic to ensure that students reach
their full academic and personal potential; and
WHEREAS, Social workers continue to work on the front lines
throughout pandemics, helping clients receive the health care
they need and helping loved ones overcome grief and loss; and
WHEREAS, For generations, social workers have advocated for
positive changes that have made society a better place to live,
including urging policymakers to adopt the minimum wage, improve
workplace safety and enact social safety net programs that help
ameliorate hunger, homelessness and poverty; and
WHEREAS, Social workers are one of the largest groups of
mental health care providers in the United States, working daily
to help individuals, whether in person or remotely, overcome
substance use disorders and mental illnesses, such as depression
and anxiety; and
WHEREAS, Social workers remain prepared to aid our nation in
surmounting current and forthcoming challenges, enhancing health
care and mental health care for everyone and encouraging
lawmakers to consider comprehensive reforms; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives recognize the
month of March 2025 as "National Social Work Month" in
Pennsylvania and call upon all residents of this Commonwealth to
