Senate Bill 422 Printer's Number 359
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 359
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
422
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
COSTA, STEFANO, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, MILLER AND ROTHMAN,
MARCH 10, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for supplemental mathematics program for
kindergarten through grade five.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1556. Supplemental Mathematics Program for
Kindergarten through Grade Five.--(a) Beginning with the 2025-
2026 school year, the department shall select a mathematics
program to supplement and complement school entities' existing
mathematics curricula for kindergarten through grade five
learners that meets the following qualifications:
(1) Demonstrates experience in engaging and motivating
students to learn mathematics through self-directed practice.
