Senate Bill 422 Printer's Number 359

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 359 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 422 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COSTA, STEFANO, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, MILLER AND ROTHMAN, MARCH 10, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 10, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study, providing for supplemental mathematics program for kindergarten through grade five. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1556. Supplemental Mathematics Program for Kindergarten through Grade Five.--(a) Beginning with the 2025- 2026 school year, the department shall select a mathematics program to supplement and complement school entities' existing mathematics curricula for kindergarten through grade five learners that meets the following qualifications: (1) Demonstrates experience in engaging and motivating students to learn mathematics through self-directed practice. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

