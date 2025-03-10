Submit Release
Senate Bill 422 Printer's Number 359

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 359

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

422

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

COSTA, STEFANO, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, MILLER AND ROTHMAN,

MARCH 10, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for supplemental mathematics program for

kindergarten through grade five.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1556. Supplemental Mathematics Program for

Kindergarten through Grade Five.--(a) Beginning with the 2025-

2026 school year, the department shall select a mathematics

program to supplement and complement school entities' existing

mathematics curricula for kindergarten through grade five

learners that meets the following qualifications:

(1) Demonstrates experience in engaging and motivating

students to learn mathematics through self-directed practice.

