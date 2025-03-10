Senate Bill 406 Printer's Number 361

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - employees hired by a temporary hiring or staffing agency located

in this Commonwealth, and meets all of the following criteria:

(1) The business is any of the following:

(i) Licensed under the act of July 9, 1968 (P.L.304,

No.151), known as the Pennsylvania Meat and Poultry

Hygiene Law of 1968.

(ii) A food establishment subject to 3 Pa.C.S. Ch.

57 Subch. B (relating to food safety).

(iii) Subject to inspection by the Food Safety

Inspection Service under 21 U.S.C. Ch. 12 (relating to

meat inspection) or 15 (relating to egg products

inspection).

(2) The business is registered as a food facility

under Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness

and Response Act of 2002 (Public Law 107-188, 116 Stat. 594).

"Facility." The location of an employer where the employees

perform job-related duties or the following occurs, but shall

not be limited to the following:

(1) slaughtering or butchering;

(2) meat canning, meat packing or meat manufacturing;

(3) poultry canning, packing or manufacturing;

(4) pet food manufacturing;

(5) egg production;

(6) processing of meat packing products;

(7) commercial packaging;

(8) the making, cooking, mixing, processing, bottling,

baking, canning, freezing, packing or rendering of meat

products; or

(9) the making, cooking, mixing, processing, bottling,

baking, canning, freezing, packing or rendering of products

