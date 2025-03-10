Senate Bill 406 Printer's Number 361
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - employees hired by a temporary hiring or staffing agency located
in this Commonwealth, and meets all of the following criteria:
(1) The business is any of the following:
(i) Licensed under the act of July 9, 1968 (P.L.304,
No.151), known as the Pennsylvania Meat and Poultry
Hygiene Law of 1968.
(ii) A food establishment subject to 3 Pa.C.S. Ch.
57 Subch. B (relating to food safety).
(iii) Subject to inspection by the Food Safety
Inspection Service under 21 U.S.C. Ch. 12 (relating to
meat inspection) or 15 (relating to egg products
inspection).
(2) The business is registered as a food facility
under Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness
and Response Act of 2002 (Public Law 107-188, 116 Stat. 594).
"Facility." The location of an employer where the employees
perform job-related duties or the following occurs, but shall
not be limited to the following:
(1) slaughtering or butchering;
(2) meat canning, meat packing or meat manufacturing;
(3) poultry canning, packing or manufacturing;
(4) pet food manufacturing;
(5) egg production;
(6) processing of meat packing products;
(7) commercial packaging;
(8) the making, cooking, mixing, processing, bottling,
baking, canning, freezing, packing or rendering of meat
products; or
(9) the making, cooking, mixing, processing, bottling,
baking, canning, freezing, packing or rendering of products
20250SB0406PN0361 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.