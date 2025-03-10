Senate Bill 423 Printer's Number 360
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 360
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
423
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, FONTANA,
PENNYCUICK, CULVER, COSTA, YAW, STEFANO, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO
AND MILLER, MARCH 10, 2025
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, providing for
volunteer firefighters, volunteer special fire police
officers and volunteer emergency medical service technicians;
and, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for
resident license and fee exemptions and for license costs and
fees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2707.3. Volunteer firefighters, volunteer special fire police
officers and volunteer emergency medical service
technicians.
(a) Eligibility.--The commission or a county treasurer shall
issue one annual resident fishing license at a cost of $1 to any
person eligible for the license under section 2701 (relating to
resident fishing licenses) who provides documentation that for
at least the previous 12 months the person has been a volunteer
firefighter, volunteer special fire police officer or volunteer
