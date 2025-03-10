Submit Release
Senate Bill 423 Printer's Number 360

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 360

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

423

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, FONTANA,

PENNYCUICK, CULVER, COSTA, YAW, STEFANO, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO

AND MILLER, MARCH 10, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, providing for

volunteer firefighters, volunteer special fire police

officers and volunteer emergency medical service technicians;

and, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for

resident license and fee exemptions and for license costs and

fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2707.3. Volunteer firefighters, volunteer special fire police

officers and volunteer emergency medical service

technicians.

(a) Eligibility.--The commission or a county treasurer shall

issue one annual resident fishing license at a cost of $1 to any

person eligible for the license under section 2701 (relating to

resident fishing licenses) who provides documentation that for

at least the previous 12 months the person has been a volunteer

firefighter, volunteer special fire police officer or volunteer

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

