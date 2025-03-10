Senate Bill 423 Printer's Number 360

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 360 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 423 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, COSTA, YAW, STEFANO, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO AND MILLER, MARCH 10, 2025 REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 10, 2025 AN ACT Amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, providing for volunteer firefighters, volunteer special fire police officers and volunteer emergency medical service technicians; and, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions and for license costs and fees. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 2707.3. Volunteer firefighters, volunteer special fire police officers and volunteer emergency medical service technicians. (a) Eligibility.--The commission or a county treasurer shall issue one annual resident fishing license at a cost of $1 to any person eligible for the license under section 2701 (relating to resident fishing licenses) who provides documentation that for at least the previous 12 months the person has been a volunteer firefighter, volunteer special fire police officer or volunteer 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

