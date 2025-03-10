Senate Bill 407 Printer's Number 362

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - (1) All income from whatever source derived, including

any of the following:

(i) Salaries, wages, bonuses, commissions, income

from self-employment, alimony, support money, cash public

assistance and relief.

(ii) The gross amount of any pensions or annuities,

including 50% of railroad retirement benefits.

(iii) Fifty percent of all benefits received under

42 U.S.C. Ch. 7 (relating to Social Security), except

Medicare benefits.

(iv) All benefits received under State unemployment

insurance laws and veterans' disability payments.

(v) All interest received from the Federal

Government or a state government or an instrumentality or

political subdivision of the Federal Government or a

state government.

(vi) Realized capital gains and rentals.

(vii) Workers' compensation.

(viii) The gross amount of loss of time insurance

benefits, life insurance benefits and proceeds, except

for the first $5,000 of the total of death benefit

payments.

(ix) Gifts of cash or property, other than transfers

by gift between members of a household, in excess of a

total value of $300.

(2) The term does not include surplus food or other

relief in kind supplied by a governmental agency, property

tax or rent rebate or inflation dividend.

* * *

Section 2. Section 8904(1) and (2) of Title 51 are amended

20250SB0407PN0362 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30