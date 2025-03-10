Senate Bill 407 Printer's Number 362
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - (1) All income from whatever source derived, including
any of the following:
(i) Salaries, wages, bonuses, commissions, income
from self-employment, alimony, support money, cash public
assistance and relief.
(ii) The gross amount of any pensions or annuities,
including 50% of railroad retirement benefits.
(iii) Fifty percent of all benefits received under
42 U.S.C. Ch. 7 (relating to Social Security), except
Medicare benefits.
(iv) All benefits received under State unemployment
insurance laws and veterans' disability payments.
(v) All interest received from the Federal
Government or a state government or an instrumentality or
political subdivision of the Federal Government or a
state government.
(vi) Realized capital gains and rentals.
(vii) Workers' compensation.
(viii) The gross amount of loss of time insurance
benefits, life insurance benefits and proceeds, except
for the first $5,000 of the total of death benefit
payments.
(ix) Gifts of cash or property, other than transfers
by gift between members of a household, in excess of a
total value of $300.
(2) The term does not include surplus food or other
relief in kind supplied by a governmental agency, property
tax or rent rebate or inflation dividend.
* * *
Section 2. Section 8904(1) and (2) of Title 51 are amended
