Senate Bill 408 Printer's Number 363
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 363
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
408
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK,
J. WARD, CULVER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND DUSH, MARCH 10, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 10, 2025
AN ACT
Requiring the Department of General Services to develop a plan
for divesting certain properties owned by the Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of General Services of the
Commonwealth.
"Property." A property listed under section 2.
Section 2. Duty of department.
The department shall develop a plan, in accordance with
section 3, for the divestiture of the following properties:
(1) White Haven Center at 827 Oley Valley Road, White
Haven, PA 18661.
(2) Hamburg Center at 3560 Old Route 22, Hamburg, PA
19526.
