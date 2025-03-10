Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,326 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 408 Printer's Number 363

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 363

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

408

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK,

J. WARD, CULVER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND DUSH, MARCH 10, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 10, 2025

AN ACT

Requiring the Department of General Services to develop a plan

for divesting certain properties owned by the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of General Services of the

Commonwealth.

"Property." A property listed under section 2.

Section 2. Duty of department.

The department shall develop a plan, in accordance with

section 3, for the divestiture of the following properties:

(1) White Haven Center at 827 Oley Valley Road, White

Haven, PA 18661.

(2) Hamburg Center at 3560 Old Route 22, Hamburg, PA

19526.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 408 Printer's Number 363

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more