Senate Bill 408 Printer's Number 363

AN ACT

Requiring the Department of General Services to develop a plan

for divesting certain properties owned by the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of General Services of the

Commonwealth.

"Property." A property listed under section 2.

Section 2. Duty of department.

The department shall develop a plan, in accordance with

section 3, for the divestiture of the following properties:

(1) White Haven Center at 827 Oley Valley Road, White

Haven, PA 18661.

(2) Hamburg Center at 3560 Old Route 22, Hamburg, PA

19526.

