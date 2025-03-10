Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,325 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 414 Printer's Number 367

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - related to issuing, storing, ordering and returning temporary

disability parking placards.

(2) A temporary disability parking placard may be issued

upon application by an individual to the legislative district

office or authorized organization according to the following:

(i) The department shall prescribe the form of the

application.

(ii) The application must include a statement signed

by the individual asserting that the individual meets the

qualifications of subsection (a).

(3) The legislative district office or authorized

organization shall electronically submit a copy of the

completed application under this subsection, with a health

care provider's statement or a statement from a police

officer that the individual is disabled in accordance with

subsection (c), to the department to enable the department to

update its records to reflect the issuance of the temporary

disability parking placard.

(4) A temporary disability parking placard issued by a

legislative district office or authorized organization shall

be valid for a period of not more than six months.

(5) An authorized organization may not charge a fee to

members or nonmembers for issuing a temporary disability

parking placard directly to individuals, except for actual

postage incurred, if any.

* * *

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Authorized organization." A nationally recognized

20250SB0414PN0367 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 414 Printer's Number 367

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more