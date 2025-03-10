Senate Bill 414 Printer's Number 367

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - related to issuing, storing, ordering and returning temporary

disability parking placards.

(2) A temporary disability parking placard may be issued

upon application by an individual to the legislative district

office or authorized organization according to the following:

(i) The department shall prescribe the form of the

application.

(ii) The application must include a statement signed

by the individual asserting that the individual meets the

qualifications of subsection (a).

(3) The legislative district office or authorized

organization shall electronically submit a copy of the

completed application under this subsection, with a health

care provider's statement or a statement from a police

officer that the individual is disabled in accordance with

subsection (c), to the department to enable the department to

update its records to reflect the issuance of the temporary

disability parking placard.

(4) A temporary disability parking placard issued by a

legislative district office or authorized organization shall

be valid for a period of not more than six months.

(5) An authorized organization may not charge a fee to

members or nonmembers for issuing a temporary disability

parking placard directly to individuals, except for actual

postage incurred, if any.

* * *

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Authorized organization." A nationally recognized

