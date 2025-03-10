Senate Resolution 33 Printer's Number 365
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - private ownership results in higher water prices and less
affordability, after controlling for all other factors" and that
"results show that the average annual water bill is $144 higher
in the privately owned water systems than in the publicly owned
water systems"; and
WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is for the Joint State
Government Commission to further collect data for a review of
policies to ensure acquisitions after Act 12 of 2016 was enacted
are transparent and fair to ratepayers; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct a study on the public water and wastewater
system acquisitions since Act 12 of 2016 was enacted, including
the rate increases for the water and wastewater systems before
and after the acquisitions, and issue a report of its findings
and recommendations to the Senate; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using
the most recent data available, regarding every water or
wastewater system acquisition that has taken place in
Pennsylvania since Act 12 of 2016 was enacted:
(1) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for the
five years prior to the acquisition of the system.
(2) The number of rate increase requests, approvals and
amounts within five years prior of the acquisition of the
system, the amount of the request, the amount approved and
for what the money from the rate increase was being used.
(3) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for every
year after the acquisition of the system, to the date of the
study.
(4) The number of rate increase requests, approvals and
amounts from the date of the acquisition of the system to the
20250SR0033PN0365 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.