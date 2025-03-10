Senate Resolution 33 Printer's Number 365

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - private ownership results in higher water prices and less

affordability, after controlling for all other factors" and that

"results show that the average annual water bill is $144 higher

in the privately owned water systems than in the publicly owned

water systems"; and

WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is for the Joint State

Government Commission to further collect data for a review of

policies to ensure acquisitions after Act 12 of 2016 was enacted

are transparent and fair to ratepayers; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct a study on the public water and wastewater

system acquisitions since Act 12 of 2016 was enacted, including

the rate increases for the water and wastewater systems before

and after the acquisitions, and issue a report of its findings

and recommendations to the Senate; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using

the most recent data available, regarding every water or

wastewater system acquisition that has taken place in

Pennsylvania since Act 12 of 2016 was enacted:

(1) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for the

five years prior to the acquisition of the system.

(2) The number of rate increase requests, approvals and

amounts within five years prior of the acquisition of the

system, the amount of the request, the amount approved and

for what the money from the rate increase was being used.

(3) The rate paid by ratepayers for services for every

year after the acquisition of the system, to the date of the

study.

(4) The number of rate increase requests, approvals and

amounts from the date of the acquisition of the system to the

