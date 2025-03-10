Senate Bill 415 Printer's Number 368

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - (C) otherwise remediate the impact of the

computer contaminant or lock.

(ii) Transforms data held by the computer, computer

system or computer network into a form in which the data

is rendered unreadable or unusable without the use of a

confidential process or key.

(2) The term does not include authentication required to

upgrade or access purchased content or the blocking of access

to subscription content in the case of nonpayment for the

access.

§ 7673. Prohibited actions.

(a) Prohibition.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a

person may not, with the intent to extort money or other thing

of value from another person or a Commonwealth agency for the

purpose of removing a computer contaminant or lock, restoring

access to a computer, computer system, computer network or data

or otherwise remediating the impact of a computer contaminant or

lock:

(1) Knowingly possess ransomware .

(2) Use ransomware without the authorization of the

owner of the computer, computer system or computer network.

(3) Sell, transfer or develop ransomware.

(4) Threaten to use ransomware against another person or

a Commonwealth agency if the threat is:

(i) made in an express or implied manner; and

(ii) transmitted in person, by mail or through

facsimile, email, the Internet, a telecommunication

device or other electronic means.

(5) Induce another person to commit an act described in

paragraph (1), (2), (3) or (4).

