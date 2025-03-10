Senate Bill 415 Printer's Number 368
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - (C) otherwise remediate the impact of the
computer contaminant or lock.
(ii) Transforms data held by the computer, computer
system or computer network into a form in which the data
is rendered unreadable or unusable without the use of a
confidential process or key.
(2) The term does not include authentication required to
upgrade or access purchased content or the blocking of access
to subscription content in the case of nonpayment for the
access.
§ 7673. Prohibited actions.
(a) Prohibition.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a
person may not, with the intent to extort money or other thing
of value from another person or a Commonwealth agency for the
purpose of removing a computer contaminant or lock, restoring
access to a computer, computer system, computer network or data
or otherwise remediating the impact of a computer contaminant or
lock:
(1) Knowingly possess ransomware .
(2) Use ransomware without the authorization of the
owner of the computer, computer system or computer network.
(3) Sell, transfer or develop ransomware.
(4) Threaten to use ransomware against another person or
a Commonwealth agency if the threat is:
(i) made in an express or implied manner; and
(ii) transmitted in person, by mail or through
facsimile, email, the Internet, a telecommunication
device or other electronic means.
(5) Induce another person to commit an act described in
paragraph (1), (2), (3) or (4).
