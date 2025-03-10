Senate Bill 413 Printer's Number 366

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - Pt. 541 (relating to defining and delimiting the exemptions

for executive, administrative, professional, computer and

outside sales employees).

(3) The General Assembly seeks to avoid, to the greatest

extent possible and consistent with the public policy of the

Commonwealth, the burdening of employers and employees with

two different sets of Federal and State standards.

(4) As a result of the General Assembly and the

Department of Labor and Industry of the Commonwealth failing

to update in accordance with the amendments and revisions to

the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and its implementing

regulations and interpretive guidance, unintended

discrepancies have arisen between Federal and State law.

(5) The discrepancies between Federal and State law have

caused confusion for employers and employees and have

resulted in instances in which good faith compliance with

Federal law has nonetheless been deemed to be in violation of

State law.

Section 3. Construction of The Minimum Wage Act of 1968.

(a) In pari materia with Federal law.--The act of January

17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968,

shall be construed in pari materia with 29 U.S.C. Ch. 9

(relating to portal-to-portal pay) and sections 7 and 13 and the

other provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 (29

U.S.C. Ch. 8), including regulations in effect on or after the

effective date of this section.

(b) Tipped employee wage.--

(1) The minimum cash wage for tipped employees shall be

$2.83 per hour. If the minimum cash wage for tipped employees

specified in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 is

