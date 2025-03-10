Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 370

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - information and data on stroke care in this Commonwealth that

align with the stroke consensus metrics developed and approved

by a nationally recognized, evidence-based organization in

effect as of the effective date of this subsection. The

department shall update the registry on a biannual basis in

accordance with the submission of data as required in subsection

(b).

(b) Data submission.--On and after January 1, 2025, each

comprehensive stroke center, thrombectomy-capable stroke center,

primary stroke center and acute stroke-ready hospital shall, on

a biannual basis, submit data to the department concerning

stroke care for inclusion in the Statewide stroke registry, as

determined by the Secretary of Health. Data under this

subsection shall align with the stroke consensus metrics

developed and approved by the American Heart Association in

effect as of the effective date of this subsection .

(c) Data access.--Each comprehensive stroke center,

thrombectomy-capable stroke center, primary stroke center and

acute stroke-ready hospital shall provide the department with

access to records, as the department deems necessary to perform

case findings or other quality improvement audits to ensure

completeness of reporting and data accuracy consistent with the

purposes of this section.

(d) Contract and reporting.--The department may enter a

contract with a nationally recognized, evidence-based

organization for the receipt, storage, holding, updating or

maintenance of the data or files under department control and

management. The department may enter into reciprocal reporting

agreements with the appropriate agencies of other states to

exchange stroke care data.

