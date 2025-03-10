Senate Resolution 34 Printer's Number 369

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - and

WHEREAS, Community colleges can save students tens of

thousands of dollars on the completion of a four-year degree;

and

WHEREAS, These savings and the affordability of community

college provides students with access to higher education and

enhanced economic opportunities; and

WHEREAS, Economic opportunities provided by community

colleges, for some students, come through the many career-

focused degrees and programs offered by community colleges; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges serve as the largest post-

secondary trainer in Pennsylvania, providing workforce

development training and degrees; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges provide workforce training for

87,000 individuals located throughout this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Seventy-five percent of community college workforce

development and training programs are aligned with high priority

occupations as defined by the Department of Labor and Industry,

including nursing, manufacturing and public safety; and

WHEREAS, In recent years, Pennsylvania's community colleges

have created more than 80 new programs educating students in a

variety of wide-ranging and in-demand fields, including

emergency services, health care and technology; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges partner with more than 2,100

employers to train Pennsylvanians for family-sustaining careers;

and

WHEREAS, These partnerships and programs provide employers

highly qualified workers for high-demand occupations that meet

economic needs in the region and this Commonwealth; therefore be

it

20250SR0034PN0369 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30