Senate Resolution 34 Printer's Number 369
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - and
WHEREAS, Community colleges can save students tens of
thousands of dollars on the completion of a four-year degree;
and
WHEREAS, These savings and the affordability of community
college provides students with access to higher education and
enhanced economic opportunities; and
WHEREAS, Economic opportunities provided by community
colleges, for some students, come through the many career-
focused degrees and programs offered by community colleges; and
WHEREAS, Community colleges serve as the largest post-
secondary trainer in Pennsylvania, providing workforce
development training and degrees; and
WHEREAS, Community colleges provide workforce training for
87,000 individuals located throughout this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Seventy-five percent of community college workforce
development and training programs are aligned with high priority
occupations as defined by the Department of Labor and Industry,
including nursing, manufacturing and public safety; and
WHEREAS, In recent years, Pennsylvania's community colleges
have created more than 80 new programs educating students in a
variety of wide-ranging and in-demand fields, including
emergency services, health care and technology; and
WHEREAS, Community colleges partner with more than 2,100
employers to train Pennsylvanians for family-sustaining careers;
and
WHEREAS, These partnerships and programs provide employers
highly qualified workers for high-demand occupations that meet
economic needs in the region and this Commonwealth; therefore be
it
