Water Soluble Packaging Market Size to Worth USD 5.65 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 5.17% during 2025-2032

Increasing use of Biodegradable Materials and the Development in the End-use Industry are Emerging as New Trend” — Fortune Business Insights

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global water soluble packaging market was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 3.97 billion in 2025 to USD 5.65 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17% during the forecast period. In 2024, Asia Pacific led the water-soluble packaging market, holding a 38.99% market share.Water soluble packaging technology renders packages biodegradable as these materials dissolve completely in water without leaving any residue. Increasing environmental awareness drives the adoption of biodegradable materials such as polysaccharide protein-based films. This meets consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging options and propels market expansion.𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬™ 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝, " 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐."𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 3.78 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 5.65 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.17% (2025-2032)♦ Base Year: 2024♦ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 210♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Material (Polymers {Polyvinyl Acetate and Polyvinyl Alcohol}, Surfactants, and Fibers), By Product Type (Bags, Pouches, Sachets, Films, and Pods & Capsules), By Temperature (Cold Water and Hot Water), By End-use Industry (Food, Healthcare, Agriculture, Household, Water Treatment, Building & Construction, Others)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:♦ 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲In terms of material, the market is segmented into polymers {Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyvinyl Alcohol}, surfactants, and fibers. The polymers segment holds the largest water soluble packaging market share. Polymers exhibit compatibility with diverse product ingredients, including enzymes and aggressive chemicals, making them suitable for various applications, thus boosting segment growth.♦ 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧In terms of product type, the market is fragmented into pouches, sachets, films, bags, and pods & capsules. Films capture the largest share of the market. Water soluble films eliminate the need to handle potentially harmful substances and provide convenient solutions for single-use products such as laundry or dishwasher pods, enhancing their demand and driving segment growth.♦ 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬In terms of temperature, the market for water soluble packaging is fragmented into cold water and hot water. The hot water segment secures the largest share of the market. With applications spanning in laundry detergents, cleaning agents, and dishwashing detergents, fueling the segment growth.♦ 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬By end-use industry, the market is divided into food, healthcare, agriculture, household, water treatment, building & construction, and others. The households segment captures the largest share in the end-use industry segment. The convenience offered by water-soluble packaging in household products such as laundry detergent pods and cleaning solutions drives its adoption among households, leading to segment growth.𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The report offers comprehensive market analysis, covering leading companies, competitive landscape, product/service types, and market shares, along with key application insights and industry trends.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐃:• Mondi (U.K.)• Sekisui Chemicals (Japan)• Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)• Cortec Corporation (U.S.)• Arrow Greentech Ltd. (India)• Shandong Huazhilin Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)• MSD Corporation (China)• Green Master Packaging (Australia)𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The growth of the global water soluble packaging market is primarily driven by increasing environmental concerns and the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Consumers and industries alike are seeking alternatives to conventional plastic packaging, which has led to a surge in the adoption of water-soluble packaging. Additionally, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting biodegradable materials are further fueling market growth.𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Despite its growth potential, the global water soluble packaging market faces challenges that may hinder its expansion. The high cost of raw materials used in producing water-soluble packaging compared to traditional plastics poses a significant barrier. Moreover, the limited awareness among consumers about water-soluble packaging and its benefits can slow market adoption.𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭There are several promising growth opportunities in the global water soluble packaging market. The increasing focus on research and development to improve the durability and functionality of water-soluble packaging creates opportunities for innovation and product diversification. Expanding into emerging markets, where the demand for sustainable packaging solutions is rapidly rising, presents significant growth potential.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are the top three regions in the global water soluble packaging market. 