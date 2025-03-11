The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025: Celebrating Vietnam’s Tradition and Cultural Pride

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025, themed "Ao Dai – Rising Viet Nam”, concluded successfully after running from March 1 to March 9, 2025. Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in collaboration with various departments, districts, and Thu Duc City, the festival was a vibrant celebration of Vietnam’s rich heritage and the timeless elegance of the Ao Dai.

Highlighting Vietnam’s cultural pride, the festival attracted more than 30 Ao Dai ambassadors, featuring esteemed public figures and renowned celebrities. Additionally, 53 distinguished designers presented exclusive collections, showcasing Ao Dai’s evolution and affirming Vietnam’s cultural identity on the international stage.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, remarked: "The Ao Dai Festival has firmly established itself as a signature event and a distinctive tourism offering for Ho Chi Minh City, greatly contributing to the city's broader tourism development objectives and international cultural visibility." Key highlights of the festival included the Grand Opening Ceremony, the Ao Dai Art Show, the “Charming Ao Dai of Ho Chi Minh City” contest, the Ao Dai painting contest, the 2025 Online Ao Dai Beautiful Photo Contest, The Ao Dai Folk Dance Ensemble, and the Ao Dai gifting program for Women's Union members and female workers.





The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025

The Grand Opening Ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025, held on March 7th, 2025, was honored by the presence of the Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City and Mrs. Miyu Minty, a prominent Japanese KOL and Ambassador of the Ao Dai Festival. Their participation underscores the growing cultural and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

Further strengthening this partnership, Ho Chi Minh City will host the 1st Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) - Japan Festival in Tokyo in November 2025. This festival aims to introduce Vietnam's unique specialities, authentic cuisine, and tourist attractions, and foster deeper cultural exchanges between the two countries.

