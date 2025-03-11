Global Branded Generics Market Poised for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach USD 860.5 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Patent Expirations and Cost-Containment Policies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

South Korea’s branded generics market is driven by strong regulations, physician prescriptions, and local pharma dominance. With a CAGR of 5.7% (2025-2035), doctors favor proven brands over unbranded generics. Branded Generics Market by Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory), Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Anti-Hypertensive), Formulation Type, End User & Region - Forecast to 2025 - 2035

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global branded generics market is set for substantial growth, with sales expected to rise from USD 382.4 billion in 2025 to USD 860.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. In 2024, the market generated USD 353.7 billion in revenue, demonstrating a strong upward trajectory.

The growth of branded generics is primarily driven by the loss of patent exclusivity on innovator drugs, enabling pharmaceutical companies to introduce branded generics with strong brand recognition at competitive prices. Additionally, policy incentives, including exclusivity periods for first-to-market generics, have accelerated their adoption across various regions.

Unlike unbranded generics, branded generics benefit from physician confidence, brand loyalty, and targeted marketing efforts, ensuring continued prescription volume. Furthermore, vertical integration and manufacturing efficiencies have allowed pharmaceutical companies to produce cost-effective alternatives while maintaining quality standards.

Another key factor bolstering market growth is the push for cost-containment by health systems and payers, which favors branded generics over expensive originator drugs. Moreover, strategic collaborations and acquisitions are enabling companies to expand their branded generic portfolios, enhance distribution channels, and strengthen their global footprint.





Analysis by Drug Class

The branded generics market is categorized based on various drug classes, each contributing significantly to market expansion.

Analgesics – Driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions and post-surgical pain management, analgesic branded generics are witnessing strong demand. Antibiotics – With rising concerns over antimicrobial resistance, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing branded generic antibiotics to maintain efficacy while ensuring affordability. Cardiovascular Drugs – The growing burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally has fueled the demand for cost-effective treatment options, leading to the expansion of branded generic cardiovascular drugs. CNS (Central Nervous System) Drugs – With neurological and psychiatric disorders on the rise, branded generics in this category are becoming increasingly essential for long-term patient care. Respiratory Drugs – The surge in respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD has boosted the demand for branded generics in this segment.



Analysis by Therapy Area

Branded generics cater to a wide range of therapy areas, with significant growth projected in the following sectors:

Oncology – The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is driving the adoption of branded generic oncology drugs, providing affordable treatment options to patients. Diabetes Management – With diabetes cases escalating globally, branded generics are bridging the gap between innovation and accessibility in diabetes care. Infectious Diseases – The demand for effective and affordable medications in combating infections continues to support the growth of branded generics in this segment. Gastrointestinal Disorders – Increased cases of gastrointestinal diseases, including acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome, are contributing to market expansion. Autoimmune Diseases – The growing awareness and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders are propelling the demand for cost-effective branded generics in this category.



"The branded generics market is witnessing a significant transformation, primarily fueled by the wave of patent expirations and supportive policy frameworks. Pharmaceutical firms are leveraging physician trust and brand reputation to maintain market share, even in a competitive generic landscape. The rising emphasis on cost containment by healthcare providers further propels the shift toward branded generics. Moving forward, companies that strategically invest in portfolio expansion and global market penetration through mergers and acquisitions will likely see sustained growth in this space." says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Growth Drivers and Pressing Challenges

Key Drivers:

Patent Expirations – The continuous expiration of blockbuster drug patents is creating opportunities for branded generics to capture market share.

– The continuous expiration of blockbuster drug patents is creating opportunities for branded generics to capture market share. Cost-Effectiveness – Branded generics offer a middle ground between costly brand-name drugs and traditional generics, ensuring affordability without compromising quality.

– Branded generics offer a middle ground between costly brand-name drugs and traditional generics, ensuring affordability without compromising quality. Regulatory Support – Governments worldwide are promoting branded generics to enhance drug accessibility and reduce healthcare costs.



Challenges:

Regulatory Hurdles – Stringent regulatory requirements can impact the approval and marketing of branded generics in certain regions.

– Stringent regulatory requirements can impact the approval and marketing of branded generics in certain regions. Competition from Traditional Generics – The presence of low-cost generic drugs poses a challenge to branded generics' market penetration.

– The presence of low-cost generic drugs poses a challenge to branded generics' market penetration. Physician and Consumer Perception – Overcoming skepticism regarding the efficacy of branded generics remains a crucial aspect of market growth.



Important Developments in the Branded Generics Sector

India is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2035, indicating strong market expansion.

China follows closely with a 6.6% CAGR, reflecting significant growth potential in the region.

South Korea and Japan are expected to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% CAGR, respectively, showcasing steady advancements.

The United Kingdom (4.3%) and United States (4.1%) anticipate moderate yet consistent market growth.

Emerging markets in Asia demonstrate higher growth rates compared to Western nations, suggesting increasing industry investments and demand in these regions.



Branded Generics Market Dynamics & Future Trends (2025-2035)

The branded generics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for cost-effective medications, an expanding aging population, and heightened healthcare expenditure. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are expected to witness significant adoption due to favorable regulatory frameworks and rising disease prevalence.

Competition and Market Share in Branded Generics

The branded generics market is highly competitive, with multinational pharmaceutical companies, regional players, and local manufacturers vying for market share. Unlike patented medicines, which enjoy exclusivity, branded generics face challenges from both unbranded generics and competing branded products throughout their patent protection lifecycle. This intensifies competition within the industry.

Market leaders vary by region, with global pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Novartis, and Teva competing alongside strong local players like Sun Pharma in India, Sinopharm in China, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical in South Korea. Foreign companies often face difficulties establishing a strong presence due to domestic firms’ first-mover advantage in regulatory approvals, distribution networks, and physician trust.





Recent Developments in the Branded Generics Market

June 2024: Teva Pharmaceuticals received FDA authorization for a generic version of Victoza, a medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Teva Pharmaceuticals received FDA authorization for a generic version of Victoza, a medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes. June 2024: Canadian pharmaceutical company Apotex Inc. announced the successful acquisition of Searchlight Pharma Inc., a leading player in the Canadian pharmaceutical market.

Key Players of Branded Generics Market Industry

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Viatris Inc.)

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen Pharmacare Holding Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.(CADILA)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan, Inc.)

Bayer AG

Cipla Pharmaceuticals

Apotex Inc.

Endo International Inc.



Branded Generics Industry Analysis of Key Segments

By Drug class:

Anti-Hypertensive

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Hormones

Anti-Hypertensive

Lipid Lowering Drugs

Anti-Depressants Anti-Psychotics

Anti-Epileptics

Other



By Therapy Area:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Dermatology Diseases

Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory

Others

By Formulation Type:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channels:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



