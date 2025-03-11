Unified Endpoint Management Market Evaluated to Grow at $53,656.00 Million by 2030

Unified Endpoint Management Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $3,397.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53,656.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.7%. Rise in cyber threats among organizations coupled with compliance regulations, growing usage of mobile devices among the workforce, and increase in IT asset footprints drive the growth of the global unified endpoint management market. On the other hand, high deployment costs and device and OS fragmentation impede the growth to some extent. However, growing adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry. The global unified endpoint management market is impacted by factors such as growing usage of mobile devices among the workforce, rapid growth of IT footprints in organizations, and rising cyber threats among organizations along with compliance regulations and need for integrated UEM solutions. However, device and OS fragmentation and high deployment cost are projected to hamper growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions and rise in adoption of Internet of Things are estimated to be opportunistic for the unified endpoint management market growth. By component type, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global unified endpoint management market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for data security solutions and the ability to deliver better business productivity. The services segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.5% by 2030. On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated growth in the unified endpoint management industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. Growing acceptance of network components, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and endpoints is a key factor responsible for the large enterprises segment growth. In addition, rise in risk of cyber threats and the need to maintain endpoints in the current complex IT environment is another factor driving the market growth. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Microsoft Corporation, DELL INC., NEXTLABS INC., Citrix Systems, INC., Fasoo, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, DivX, LLC., Micro Focus, Adobe, Broadcomm, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Apple Inc., NortonLifeLock, Inc. In 2020, on the basis of deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the growth in the unified endpoint management market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. On-premise-based solutions are known for better maintenance of servers and continuous system facilitates implementation of unified endpoint management solutions. However, cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based unified endpoint management software has low capital expenditure as well as low maintenance requirements and is, therefore, highly preferred by mid-sized financial institutions. Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global unified endpoint management market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This demand is attributed to enhanced security of data and better maintenance of servers offered by the on-premise deployment of unified endpoint management solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 32.6% by 2030. The cloud segment is preferred by mid-sized financial institutions due to its low capital expenditure and low maintenance requirements, thus driving the demand for the segment. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global unified endpoint management industry. Growing trend of BYOD and work from home policies, working infrastructure to sustain day-to-day operations, availability of remote working and advanced communication, and core business operations are the key factors that propel the demand for unified endpoint management solutions in the region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.7% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to the growth in acceptance of mobility devices in enterprises and IoT applications, growth of BYOD policies, and cloud-based solutions in the region. 