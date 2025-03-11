When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 10, 2025 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may be contaminated with elevated levels of lead and arsenic Company Name: New York Wholesale Group Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

New York Wholesale Group of Hicksville, NY is recalling Zaarah Herbals Rasayan Churan, Zaarah Herbals Gurmar Powder, Zaarah Herbals Vasaka Powder, and Zaarah Herbals Bhringraj Powder to the consumer/user level because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead and arsenic. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional overt signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a fetus is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period(e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, increased risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease, and neurocognitive effects.

Consumption of inorganic arsenic has been associated with cancer, skin lesions, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes in humans. Inorganic arsenic exposure during fetal development, infancy, and childhood may contribute to neurodevelopment effects, as well as increase lifetime cancer risk.

Zaarah Herbals products were distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California between 12/20/2024 and 01/07/2025.

The recalled products are packaged in clear 100g (3.5oz) jars with a gold lids. The name of the product is prominently displayed on the front of the jars.

The following codes are included in the recall:

BRAND Product Description Batch No. Mfd. Date UPC ZAARAH HERBALS Bhringraj Powder BJ 04 July/2022 6 35028 99973 1 ZAARAH HERBALS Gurmar Powder GD 04 July/2022 6 35028 99969 4 ZAARAH HERBALS Vasaka Powder VK 04 July/2022 6 35028 99967 0 ZAARAH HERBALS Rasayan Churan RY 04 July/2022 6 35028 99966 3

All Codes can be found on the back panel of the bottles.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is the result of an analysis conducted by Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection; Food & Standards Division that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead and inorganic arsenic.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them and can return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-516-7606 Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 6:00pm EST.