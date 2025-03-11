Carccu® Provides a PFAS-Free Alternative to Quilon®-Coated Pan Liners

Carccu® Baking papers Carccu® parchment papers, greaseproof papers

As Quilon®-coated pan liners phase out due to health concerns, Carccu® provides a PFAS-free alternative designed for professional kitchens and bakeries.

SASTAMALA, PIRKANMAA, FINLAND, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Quilon-coated pan liners phase out due to environmental and health concerns, Carccuis stepping up with a high-performance, PFAS-free alternative designed for professional kitchens and bakeries. With increasing regulatory actions against per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), businesses are seeking reliable, non-toxic replacements that maintain the same high performance without compromising safety. CarccuProfessional Pan Liners provide the perfect solution, offering a sustainable, high-quality alternative to traditional pan liners.CarccuProfessional Pan Liners: A Superior Alternative to Quilon-Coated ProductsCarccuProfessional Pan Liners are an innovative choice for commercial kitchens, bakeries, and foodservice businesses that need a high-performance, greaseproof, and heat-resistant pan liner. Unlike Quilon-coated liners, which contain harmful chemicals, Carccu® Professional Pan Liners are entirely PFAS-free , making them a safe and responsible choice. These premium-quality baking papers are coated with silicone on both sides, ensuring non-stick performance while maintaining excellent moisture retention. They are designed to withstand temperatures up to 446°F (230°C), allowing for multiple uses per sheet in less messy baking, such as with cookies and pastries. The durability and heat resistance of CarccuProfessional Pan Liners help professional kitchens reduce waste and improve cost efficiency.Pan Liners with a Focus on Sustainability and Responsible ProductionCarccuis dedicated to sustainability in packaging production, with a strong commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. Our pan liners are fully compostable in industrial composting facilities, making them easy to recycle in professional kitchens. This aligns with the increasing industry demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions that support waste reduction and environmental protection.To further enhance sustainability, Carccuutilizes renewable energy sources and implements waste reduction strategies throughout the production process. With an overall recycling rate of 99%, the company continuously seeks innovative ways to minimize its environmental impact. By choosing CarccuProfessional pan liners, businesses can confidently transition away from PFAS-containing products while maintaining high performance and environmental responsibility.Certified Quality Kitchen Papers for Safe and Reliable UseCarccuProfessional pan liners meet the highest quality and safety standards The products hold internationally recognized certifications, including FSCChain of Custody certification and the PEFC Chain of Custody certification. The former demonstrates that the certified products originate from well-managed forests and controlled sources or recycled material, and the latter demonstrates the legal and sustainable sourcing of forest products.By adopting CarccuProfessional pan liners, professional kitchens and bakeries gain a safe, high-quality, and sustainable alternative to Quilon-coated pan liners, reinforcing their commitment to environmentally responsible business practices.About Us: Carccu® is a packaging manufacturer and flexographic printing company based in Sastamala, Finland. Our products include food packaging and packaging paper, and we are also the leading manufacturer of floral papers in the Nordic countries.

