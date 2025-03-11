ASML and imec sign strategic partnership agreement to support semiconductor research and sustainable innovation in Europe

Veldhoven (the Netherlands) and Leuven (Belgium), March 11, 2025 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and imec, a leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, today announce that they have signed a new strategic partnership agreement, focusing on research and sustainability.

The agreement has a duration of five years and aims to deliver valuable solutions in two areas by bringing together ASML’s and imec’s respective knowledge and expertise. First, to develop solutions that advance the semiconductor industry and second, to develop initiatives focused on sustainable innovation.

The collaboration incorporates ASML’s whole product portfolio, with a focus on developing high-end nodes, using ASML systems including 0.55 NA EUV, 0.33 NA EUV, DUV immersion, YieldStar optical metrology and HMI single- and multi-beam technologies. These tools will be installed in imec’s state-of-the-art pilot line and incorporated in the EU- and Flemish-funded NanoIC pilot line, providing the most advanced infrastructure for sub-2nm R&D to the international semiconductor ecosystem. Focus areas for R&D will also include silicon photonics, memory and advanced packaging, offering full stack innovation for future semiconductor-based AI applications in diverse markets.

A new area in the collaboration consists of a significant contribution to fund innovative ideas and activities in imec’s research funnel that bring environmental and societal benefits.

ASML’s president and CEO Christophe Fouquet comments: “This agreement marks the next step in the longstanding co-operation between ASML and imec. It signals our joint ambitions to develop solutions for the semiconductor industry and fits our strategy of investing in technology and innovation that will benefit society at large.”

“We are excited to continue our longstanding unique partnership with ASML, offering the industry access to the most advanced patterning solutions for over 30 years,” states Luc Van den hove, President and CEO at imec, “The inclusion of ASML’s full product portfolio will allow us to expand and further mature the capabilities of our pilot line, providing the entire semiconductor ecosystem with the most advanced R&D to tackle the challenges of AI-driven technological advancements. Since imec has a strong focus on sustainable innovation, having this explicitly included in our partnership is a great addition.”

The ASML investment in the partnership is complemented with funding made available by the Chips Joint Undertaking and the Flemish government (for the realization of the EU Chips Act NanoIC pilot line), and by the Dutch government (as an Important Project of Common European Interest).

The acquisition and operation of the NanoIC pilot line are jointly funded by the Chips Joint Undertaking, through the European Union’s Digital Europe (101183266) and Horizon Europe programs (101183277), as well as by the participating states Belgium (Flanders), France, Germany, Finland, Ireland and Romania. For more information, visit nanoic-project.eu.”

Making 0.55 NA technology available at imec was part of the Next Gen-7A project (IPCEI22201) funded by the Dutch government as an Important Project for Common European Interest (IPCEI). For more information, visit IPCEI ME/CT.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.





About imec

Imec is a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Imec leverages its state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure and its team of more than 5,500 employees and top researchers, for R&D in advanced semiconductor and system scaling, silicon photonics, artificial intelligence, beyond 5G communications and sensing technologies, and in application domains such as health and life sciences, mobility, industry 4.0, agrofood, smart cities, sustainable energy, education, … Imec unites world-industry leaders across the semiconductor value chain, Flanders-based and international tech, pharma, medical and ICT companies, start-ups, and academia and knowledge centers. Imec is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium), and has research sites across Belgium, in the Netherlands and the USA, and representation in 3 continents. In 2022, imec's revenue (P&L) totaled 846 million euro.

Further information on imec can be found at www.imec-int.com.

