Military Drone Market to Reach USD 47.16 Billion by 2032, At CAGR of 13.15% | Global Trends, Share, & Key Players

NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global military drone market was valued at USD 14.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 16.07 billion in 2024 to USD 47.16 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 13.15% during the forecast period. North America held the largest market share of 36.1% in 2023. Additionally, the U.S. military drone market is expected to witness significant growth, reaching approximately USD 10.71 billion by 2030, driven by increasing R&D investments from key industry players such as Sikorsky, Boeing, and other regional manufacturers.The military drone market refers to the industry that deals with the production, sale, and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) specifically designed for military purposes The market for military drones has experienced significant growth in recent years due to advancements in technology, increasing defense budgets of various countries, and the growing demand for unmanned systems in modern warfare. Military drones offer several advantages over manned aircraft, such as cost-effectiveness, increased endurance, and the ability to operate in hazardous or inaccessible environments.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Textron Systems (US)• BAE Systems (UK)• Thales Group (France)• AeroVironment, Inc. (US)• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (US)• SAAB Group (Sweden)• Boeing (US)• Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)• Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The military drone market is segmented based on product type, technology, range, system, and application. By product type, the market includes fixed-wing, hybrid, and rotary-wing drones. In terms of technology, military drones are categorized into remotely operated drones, semi-autonomous drones, and fully autonomous drones. Based on range, the market is classified into visual line of sight (VLOS), extended visual line of sight (EVLOS), and beyond line of sight (BLOS). The system segment covers airframe, avionics, propulsion (including electric propulsion engines, turboprop engines, and turboshaft engines), payload (such as cameras, CBRN sensors, EOIR payloads, radar, LiDAR, and others), software, and other related components. By application, military drones are widely used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISRT), combat operations, battle damage management, logistics and transportation, and other defense-related missions.𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Market Size Value In 2024: USD 16.07 BillionMarket Size Value In 2032: USD 47.16 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR Of 13.15% (2024-2032)Study Period: 2019-2032Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Number Of Report Pages: 200𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐔𝐀𝐕𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The introduction of the artificial intelligence (AI) in UAVs has triggered an unprecedented wave of innovation in drone technology. Several companies and start-ups are actively researching and developing UAVs armed with autonomous tools powered by AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities, which is fueling the military drone market growth. For example, Lockheed Martin, the aerospace & defense behemoth, offers a drone designed for field use called ‘Desert Hawk III’ that can be operated by a single user. The drone can chart its upcoming flight path and even train the operator on how to deploy and maneuver it in the field. Similarly, another US-based defense company, AeroVironment, has a novel line-up of military drones called the Raven series, which can fly autonomously along a route using GPS coordination and computer vision. Such innovations are intensifying technology-based conflicts between countries and widening the scope of this market.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚The military drone market size in North America stood at USD 3.8 billion in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The central factor propelling the regional market growth is the large-scale investments being made by the governments and private defense companies and OEMs in the US and Canada in UAV technology.Europe occupies a strong position in the military drone market share owing to the increasing adoption of tactical drones for conducting surveillance operations. Their demand has also spiked in recent years due to the increasing threat of terrorist attacks. In Asia Pacific, market growth will be led by the steadily rising military expenditures of India and China.𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭:𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐬The competitive dynamics of this market are being shaped by the activities of dominant players in the defense industry such as Boeing and Textron. These players are heavily investing in R&D to diversify their offerings and expand their operations through government contracts and private partnerships.𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:February 2023 – The Indian Army announced that it is seeking 850 nano drones for special military operations, which should be indigenous nano drones for surveillance and counter-terrorism operations.February 2023 – The U.S. Air Force completed the development of face recognition technology in UAVs. Autonomous drones could identify the target and could be killed by themselves. Further, the drones will be working by special operations forces to gather intelligence and mission pieces of information.Related Reports- Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share, 2032 Satellite Communication Market Size, Report, 2032

