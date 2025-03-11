PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SUSPENDING CLASSES DUE TO EXTREME HEAT I recognize the concerns of our teachers on how the suspension of in-person classes due to extreme heat could further aggravate learning loss. While we should uphold the safety of learners, we should also make sure that learning outcomes are being achieved. Local government units and schools should be proactive and agile in adjusting schedules or transitioning to the use of alternative delivery modes (ADMs). At the same time, schools, should have proper ventilation, cooling systems, and water or hydration stations in place. Suspending in-person classes due to extreme heat will be a recurring problem every year. That is why I am reiterating the need to make our basic education sector more resilient. This requires investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation, and ensuring the readiness of our teachers and learners to utilize ADMs. Hindi maaaring business-as-usual lamang tayo sa pagtiyak na nagpapatuloy ang edukasyon sa gitna ng tumitinding init at mga sakuna.

